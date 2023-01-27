ETSU wallops Catamounts

Jiselle Thomas scored 21 points and Nevaeh Brown added 12 points as East Tennessee State walloped Western Carolina 70-39 in a Southern Conference home game on Thursday night.

ETSU (16-6, 3-3), which has won three straight, also got 10 points from Courtney Moore. Jakhyia Davis had nine rebounds and Kendall Folley dished out five assists, six boards and three steals.

Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson had two points and four rebounds in 17 minutes on the floor, while George Wythe alum Meleah Kirtner contributed five points and three boards in nine minutes of action.