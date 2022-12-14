Community Calendar

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

SPECIAL ED ADVOCACY 101. Hosted by SWVA Legal Aid Society, a free Special Education Advocacy 101 webinar on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. will help participants learn about special education evaluations, the planning process, and the safeguards in both state and federal law, such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (504) and Section 504 that guarantee students with special needs the right to a free and appropriate public education. Hank Bostwick, a new SVLAS staff attorney, will be the webinar presenter. Bostwick has represented students, parents and school boards in Virginia, Alabama, and Texas in matters related to the provision of special education and related services and compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for the past twenty years. A former educator, he now helps solve school-related legal problems for low-income families and children across the SVLAS service area. Register at www.svlas.org/specialeducationwebiar/. For more information, reach out to Gary Cody, gcody@svlas.org or 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year’s class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH

A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER. Grace Christian Academy will present “A Christmas to Remember” on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at Freedom Tabernace Church, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane in Atkins. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

A PROMISE KEPT. The Joyful Noise Community Choir in conjunction with Marion Baptist Church’s music ministry will present a Christmas cantata, A Promise Kept, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. A description of this new musical says, “From the very beginning, our God has revealed His faithfulness to numerous generations, keeping and fulfilling all of His promises. And of all His promises, the most important promise — the one of redemption and life… the one of word becoming flesh… the one of glory and power — was fulfilled in the form of a baby, cradled in a manger. Celebrating this promise of taking the most humble of circumstances and turning them into glory is this new heartfelt Christmas musical….”

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For December, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

LESSONS & CAROLS. Madam Russell UMC at 207 West Main St. in Saltville will present a A Service of Lessons & Carols for Christmas Day worship at 11 a.m.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

HURRICANE PLAYERS. The award-winning Marion Senior High School Hurricane Players will present The Insanity of Mary Girard at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

CHAMBER OPEN HOUSE. The Smyth County Chamber of Commerce will host an open house on Dec. 16 from 12-4 p.m. Santa will make a special appearance from 2-4 p.m.

MARION CHRISTMAS MINI MARKETS. Marion will host its final mini outdoor Christmas markets on Dec. 17 at the farmers market location at the corner of Chestnut and Cherry streets.

SANTA’S WORKSHOP. Long Neck Lair Alpaca Farm at 7530 Lee Highway in Rural Retreat (just off the Groseclose exit) will host a special Santa’s Workshop with opportunities to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Reservations are needed to meet Santa; call Kay at 408-315-4200. The Dec. 17 event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include meeting alpacas, angora goats, and Smyth Animal Rescue cats as well as shop at the farm store. The event will benefit SAR. Visitors are asked to bring a monetary or pet food donations for SAR.

CHRISTMAS FILM FESTIVAL. Downtown Marion’s Lincoln Theatre will present a free Christmas Film Festival of classics on Saturday, Dec. 17. Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964) will play at 4 p.m. The Miracle on 34th Street (1955) will show at 5:30 p.m., and It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) will be presented at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call The Lincoln at 276-783-6092.

WINTER WONDERLAND. The Museum of the Middle Appalachians is hosting its 16th annual Winter Wonderland of Christmas Trees, featuring community sponsored and decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday vignettes. The exhibit is open and will stay up through Jan. 8, 2023. This year’s event is listed on the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s website as one of its Holiday Lights destinations and is expected to feature more than the 39 trees of 2021. The museum is open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS DRIVING TOUR. Abingdon’s annual Holiday Lights Driving Tour will run through Dec. 30. This holiday event that covers eight square miles will feature lights and decorations from local homes and businesses in the Town of Abingdon. In 2021, the tour featured more than 40 light displays, including participants such as Barter Theatre, Martha Washington, and many businesses along Main Street in Abingdon.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. Lawrence, according to a museum brochure, “had a vision of creating a museum that recognized a people whose voices and contributions to our community and the world have either been forgotten, or too long ignored.” The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.