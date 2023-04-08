State police are investigating after a man was who stopped on the interstate in Wythe County to change a tire was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by another vehicle.

A state police spokesperson said 31-year-old John M. Sampson, of Princeton, W. Va., was stopped near the northbound 73 mile marker changing the tire when a 2015 Chrysler 200 traveling southbound on Interstate 77 and merging onto I-81 lost control of the vehicle. The Chrysler then spun sideways, ran off the right side of the road and struck Sampson and his vehicle, the spokesperson said.

Sampson was transported to Wythe County Community Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Chrysler, Jennifer H. Chambers, 51, of Princeton, W.Va., was not injured in the crash. Chambers was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of her vehicle.