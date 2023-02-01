Joe Rogers showed us how to replace fear with love in our hearts

It is in silence that true grieving begins. A certain kind of silence: after the diagnosis; after the frantic attempt to help the medical team save the life of your loved one, after the rebounds, the ups, the downs, the losses, the gains, the final resignation that death is imminent, after the funeral, the celebration, the communal grieving, the joy – there is silence, a cessation of activity and of sound. Your loved one is gone. He or she is no longer of this Earth. In this instance that loved one is my father, Joe Rogers.

How strange and yet wonderful and oddly appropriate it is to have a public accounting of such an intimate, private event as the death of one’s father. But that’s what the death of Joe Rogers demands, and seems to require and deserve, as is evidenced by all those who gathered to send him home in a three-hour funeral that no one seemed to want to end. We, as a community, are independently, spontaneously giving a public accounting of a very private man who has inspired us all in life, and in death.

I am Sherree, Joe’s oldest daughter. Since the shock of my father’s cancer diagnosis, his subsequent death and his funeral to rival all funerals past and present, I have come to know my father in ways that I had not even imagined were possible. His funeral became a living, organic celebration of his life, the tremendous impact that he had had upon the lives of so many and from so many different walks of life undeniably apparent, as that of my mother had been 27 years prior, and so much so that it was as if I were viewing the passing of an era through the passing of one man, leaving me to marvel that I had even known either my father or mother, much less had the privilege of having them as parents.

They were of the transitional generation that formed the bridge between the World War II generation and all generations that were to follow and in their and their generation’s commitment to civil rights, women’s rights and equality in general, they, too, formed a great generation of their own, correcting the wrongs that had escaped the attention of the World War II generation.

So many things have been been said about my Dad since his passing.

“What a joy he was to know!”

“What a pillar of the community!”

“Joe was a rock in this church” one of my fellow parishioners at Ebenezer Lutheran Church said. “A light in our community is gone now,” another said. Joe taught me how to laugh. Joe’s the kindest person I ever knew. I can’t believe that he is no longer on this Earth. Joe gave my life meaning. He made me feel important. Joe helped me through a tough time... Joe, Joe, Joe... Our Dad, our PJ, our Peege.

After coming home to help my sisters, my Dad’s wife, my brother-in-law and my Dad’s grandchildren care for my Dad after his diagnosis of stage 4 cancer, I returned to my new home in Gordonsville, thinking I would be coming to Bristol Regional again to help with Dad’s care as he received treatments. Instead, my Dad went home like he wanted to, just not to the home he had had in mind.

Thus it was that I returned to Marion for my Dad’s funeral rather than to his hospital room for healing. That is no small thing, nor is it anything out of the ordinary for one’s daughter to come to her father’s funeral, except in my case I was unable to attend the funeral itself because of the ongoing complications of COVID-19 and the ongoing dangers it poses for those who are immunocompromised and for those who care for the immunocompromised, and this is how the seemingly discrete, disconnected circumstance of the continuing ravages of a once-in-a-century pandemic led to a minor miracle — that miracle being that I finally understood my father, his last gift to me, the mystery of his interfacing public-private lives beautifully revealed.

In I came with mask on, into the church I grew up in, into the town I grew up in, into the heart of the community that made us all, those who still remember and those who don’t, the memories flooding my heart and mind as they always do: this is where Ralph Repass, attorney at law, came to court with his bedroom shoes on because he lived at the Lincoln Hotel; this is where Sherwood Anderson’s house stood where the fire department now is — you know, Sherwood Anderson of Winesburg Ohio, fame, this is where Kenneth Killinger’s daughter Beulah Greer and I were communion assistants, this is where my niece and nephew were christened, this is where my sister was married, where my mother’s funeral was preached, where so much joy and life and living took place, and this is where Joe Rogers lived, grew up, worshipped and was now to be buried.

I knew that there would be a lot of people at the church, but I was unprepared for the sheer number. There they were, all those people whose lives he touched, coming out for him — showing up, being there. Long lines of them — of you — losing him and celebrating him just like family, which was and is the point of his life. So very much the point: we are all family

I went to the back of the church, where the choir comes up the back steps when we do not process, and sat down on the steps, my mask on, and my seat at my father’s funeral backstage, as it were, and that is when the miracle occurred — that understanding of my father as he left this Earth.

John Graham eloquently, powerfully told of Dad’s superpower, of his gifts, of strangers whose lives were changed by him.

Sam Vernon’s daughter brought Dad to life — his kindness, his humor, his intelligence.

People in the congregation spoke of his impact on their lives and laughed and cried and laughed some more.

No one wants to leave this church, I thought, listening through the door, unable to see anyone, but feeling, hearing their love, no one wants this moment to end.

That is how that little boy who hid in a cherry tree when he was afraid overcame his fear. He took every fear, pain, disappointment, and joyless and joyful day of his own life and turned it into joy for others. It was the private Joe Rogers, the one we, his family knew, and his triumph over adversity and his willingness to leave himself vulnerable to others that made the public man so extraordinary. He never gave up. Never. Not even in those last dark days in the hospital, where he formed yet another community through his compassion, wit and brilliant humor.

We are all frightened children climbing up into a cherry tree looking for solace, for comfort, and Joe Rogers showed us how to do it: put a little love in your heart for everyone you meet. Do it every day, without fail. You can do it. We can. He did. I know you said to me, Dad, to not make a big deal out of this, but I can’t help it. It is a big deal. You were – are — a big deal. Huge. Thanks for showing us the way. Thanks for showing us how to live and how to die. Thanks for making us laugh. Thanks for being my father. Just plain thank you. See you again someday.