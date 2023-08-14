As a late evening thunderstorm drenched Wythe Raceway, Saturday evening, many didn’t think a race would be possible, but dedicated fans and crew brought this show to life.

After almost two hours of re-preparing the track, the race was finally underway and what a show!

From pace cars being dug out by tractors to heavy equipment pushing leftover rain off the infield and track. Race cars slipping and sliding around the race track to car haulers questioning whether they would be able to get up the hill Fan Appreciation Night delivered an awesome show for those dedicated fans that stuck around until the wee hours of the morning.

The raceway has rescheduled the Fan Appreciation for this coming Saturday Night, will have the same low Grandstand ticket prices, All tickets $10 – Youth and Kids: free This Saturday Night 8/19/23 Randy's Tire Shop will be hosting Fan Appreciation and they have brought back the Juicebox Racers and the 602 Late Models with them for a night of next level fun and entertainment!

Aschenbach Chevrolet is giving away another one, Chevrolet Silverado kids motorized toy truck, Sunday, Sept. 3, at the 21st Annual Pro Late Model Nationals. $10,000 to win!