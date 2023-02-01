Warriors whip Panthers

Zac Hall scored 25 points and Isaac Booth added 11 points in the Warriors’ Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers.

Chilhowie claimed the Smyth County win 65-46.

Aiden Bartuski added 11 points for the Warriors (15-3, 6-1, which had nine 3-pointers, including three each by Hall and Booth.

Northwood, which scored 24 first-quarter points and 22 the rest of the game, was paced by Sam Rhea with 21 points.

Marion pounds Tazewell

Parker Wolfe scored 20 points and J.B. Carroll had 17 points in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 62-39 Southwest District home win over the Bulldogs.

Jack Ford, who joined Carroll with two 3-pointers apiece, finished with 16 points.

Tazewell was led by Jonah Willliams with 11 points. Trey Blankenship had eight and Gavin Duty added seven in the loss.

Canes handle Bulldogs

Ella Moss had 27 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 70-53 Southwest District home win over the Bulldogs.

Aubree Whitt added 17 points and Cameron Greer had nine points for Marion, which improved to 15-3.

Maddie Day led Tazewell with 31 points. Maddie Gillespie had nine and Grace Hancock tossed in eight.

Cavs hammer Rebels

Bailey Widener pumped in 17 points as the Holston Cavaliers pummeled Patrick Henry, 48-24, for a Hogoheegee District win.

Holston (7-11, 3-3) also received 10 points from Rily Cobler.

Patrick Henry (4-17, 2-5) was led by Shaina Addair’s 15 points.

PH boys edge Holston

The trio of Jake Hall (24 points), Kade Gobble (19 points) and Hamilton Addair (16 points) powered Patrick Henry to a 65-62 Hogoheegee District win over its Washington County rival.

The Rebels (12-7, 6-1) trailed 34-26 at halftime before rallying for the close win.

Holston (4-13, 1-6) also had three players score in double digits: Cole Caywood with 24 points, Dustin Bott with 12 and Connor Finley with 11.

Holston hammers Northwood

Senior post player Molly Turner had 10 points and was among the many contributors for the Holston Cavaliers in their 47-14 Hogoheegee District victory.

Senior Bailey Widener, freshman Allie Parks and sophomore M.J. Musser added nine points apiece. Holston led 26-7 at halftime.

Olivia Briggs scored nine of Northwood’s 14 points. The Panthers are still searching for their first win.

Virginia Tech 2023 schedule released

The 2023 Virginia Tech football schedule was released by the ACC Network on Monday night.

Virginia Tech will open its season with four straight non-conference games, beginning with a pair of home games against Old Dominion on Sept. 2 and Purdue. That will be followed by visits to Rutgers and Marshall.

The Hokies, which hosts Pittsburgh on Sept. 30, will also have ACC home games with Wake Forest, Syracuse and North Carolina. Virginia Tech will face the Orange on Thursday, Oct. 20. ACC road games include trips to Florida State, Louisville, Boston College and Virginia.

Virginia Tech, which will enter its second year under head coach Brent Pry, finished 3-8 last year, including a 1-6 ACC mark. The Hokies will host its spring game on April 15 at Lane Stadium.

Eagles collect 22 treys

Liyah French (Holston) scored 36 points and made 10 of Southwest Virginia Community College’s 22 3-pointers as the Flying Eagles earned a 93-67 win over Fayetteville Tech.

It was the second time this season SWCC had made 22 3s in a game. Katie Barr (Chilhowie) had six of her own and finished with 27 points.