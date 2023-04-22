A Likely Yarn, of Abingdon, will re-open under new management during a grand re-opening celebration April 28-30. Lucy Stewart, the local yarn shop’s new owner, has given the cottage at 213 Pecan Street SE, a new look and has stocked the shelves with a variety of yarns and kits for knitting and crochet, plus materials and kits for embroidery, weaving and needle felting. As well, the shop has a refreshed list of classes throughout the month.

The celebration will feature daily prize drawings, new knit and crochet kits from Urth Yarns, new Woobles beginner crochet kits, free Ravelry patterns with yarn purchase as well as a unique colorway, dyed exclusively in celebration of Local Yarn Store Day on Saturday, April 29. The shop will also feature its regular fiber brands such as the exclusive Miss Babs, Blue Sky Fibers, Knitted Wit, Appalachian Baby Organic and many more.

There will also be branded merchandise with the new A Likely Yarn logo, introducing “Ginger,” the red headed sheep, appearing on T-shirts, tote bags and stickers.

The shop will also offer crochet and knitting classes in beginner, intermediate and advanced techniques.

Yarn Camp will offer a getaway in Abingdon, scheduled four times a year. Spring registration is open for the May 5-7 Yarn Camp and individuals can sign up at the shop or online.

In early May, an “Everything Zauberball” Trunk Show is scheduled, including Knit Along and Crochet Along projects.

The store will be open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12-5 p/m. The shop is less than 3 miles off Interstate-81 at Exit 17 and is across from the Creeper Trail entrance. Call the shop at 276-628-2143 for more information.