George Wythe’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently attended the Virginia FBLA State Leadership Conference held March 30-April 1 in Reston, Virginia. Fifteen members traveled to Reston to compete against approximately 175 other chapters in a variety of individual, team, and chapter events. Eight students placed among the top five in their events; six of those are eligible to compete for Virginia at the National FBLA Leadership Conference held in Atlanta, GA, June 27-30.

Just over two thousand student members, advisers, and officials attended the conference at the Hyatt Regency Reston. The conference opened with a general session Friday night, including a keynote speaker and a campaign rally. Competitive events began the afternoon of Friday March 31 and continued through the afternoon of Saturday April 1. The conference closed with the Awards of Excellence Ceremony Saturday night.

Accepting awards at the conference for George Wythe were the following: Maggie Simons—1st Place Word Processing; Lyndsay Clark—Frank Manning Peele Scholarship; Heidi Pulliam—3rd Place Electronic Career Portfolio; Audrey Angles & Willow Delp—3rd Place Local Chapter Annual Business Report; Alyssa Spangler & Emerson Hardin—3rd Place Introduction to Business Presentation; Tasi Kapranos—5th Place Impromptu Speaking; and Willow Delp—5th Place Introduction to FLBA.

Also participating at the VA FBLA State Conference were Hannah Repass (Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure & Introduction to Business Communication), Cannon Woods (Introduction to Business Procedures), Riley Hall (Introduction to Information Technology), Ethan Grimes (Introduction to Information Technology), Heidi Pulliam (Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure), Ava Ferguson (Sales Presentation), and Lyndsay Clark (Securities and Investments).

In addition to event awards, the George Wythe chapter was recognized as 1st Place for the highest contribution to Project ASK in the state of Virginia and as Virginia Honor Chapter.