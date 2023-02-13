Bland Senior 4-H Club-1st lunch period has been chosen for 4-H Club of the Week honors. Officers leading the club are Amy Meadows, president; Chloe Dillow, vice president; Keri Wynegar, secretary; Ashlyn Clemons, treasurer; Abigail Rasnake, reporter; Isabella Atwell, Joey Martin, and Maddie Morehead, pledge leaders.

Members who participated in the pumpkin carving workshop were Ashlyn Clemons, Chloe Dillow, Amy Meadows, Maddie Morehead, and Keri Wynegar. Pumpkin Decorating Contest winners were Amy Meadows, 2nd place, decorated; and Abigail Rasnake, 2nd place, carved.

Ella Miller won 1st place, 2nd place, and honorable mention with her photo entries during the Festival of Leaves. Bryson Fanning, Amy Meadows, and Maddie Morehead assisted in the Clover Café during the Festival. Amy, Maddie, and Anthony Bright helped distribute books during this event.

Ashlyn Clemons and Amy Meadows donated items to the Bland Ministry Service project.

Public Speaking room chairman were Bryson Fanning and Ella Miller. Ella also competed in the senior division and won second place honors. Bryson and Ella also were representatives for 4-H Day at the Capitol in January. Bryson serves as a representative on the Teen Leadership Council of SWVA 4-H Center.

Outstanding 4-H’ers chosen were Chloe Dillow, Amy Meadows, Bryson Fanning, and Ella Miller.

Amy Meadows, Maddie Morehead, and Abigail Rasnake have submitted 4-H All Star applications. They have passed two levels: local and district. They are waiting for notification from the state level. If accepted, they will be tapped into Virginia 4-H All Stars which is a great honor.

Senior 4-H member meet during their assigned lunch period and can join anytime throughout the year.