Pumpkins weather tough growing season, are prime for picking Sep 30, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Despite a difficult growing season, pumpkins are beginning to roll out of Virginia fields as farmers harvest this year’s crop and consumers prepare for their favorite fall traditions.kAm!F>A<:? D62D@? :D F?56CH2J[ 2?5 8C@H6CD 2C6 92CG6DE:?8 7:6=5D 2?5 H6=4@>:?8 72>:=:6D E@ E96:C AF>A<:? A2E496D 7@C 2FEF>? 76DE:G:E:6D] (:E9 2 C@3FDE AF>A<:? D64E@C[ ':C8:?:2 :D 9@>6 E@ ?62C=J c__ 72C>6CD H9@ 92CG6DE AF>A<:?D 24C@DD c[f__ 24C6D] v6?6C2E:?8 ?62C=J S`f >:==:@? :? 42D9 C646:AED :? a_ad[ E96 4@>>@?H62=E9 C2?<D gE9 ?2E:@?2==J :? AF>A<:? 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Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs $221+ million is the estimated cost of repairs and renovations needed at Smyth County’s schools over the next few years, according to a just c…