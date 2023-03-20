The next Bland County Farm Management Meeting will be held on Thursday March 30th at 6:00 pm at the Bland Lutheran Presbyterian Fellowship Hall. Ashley Edwards is the horticulture extension agent from Carroll County, VA and will be speaking at our meeting on fruit tree care.

Ashley received her bachelors from Virginia Tech in Agriculture Sciences with a minor in horticulture. She then completed her Masters in Career and Technical Education from Virginia Tech in 2017. Ashley is a life-long resident of Carroll County, born and raised on her family's vegetable farm. Ashley joined Virginia Cooperative Extension in May 2017 as the Commercial Horticulture Extension Agent for Carroll, Grayson, and Wythe Counties. She serves the needs of producers including the production, harvesting, marketing and distribution of vegetables, small fruits, tree fruits, alternative specialty crops, and greenhouse crops. Ashley also works with growers to assist them in attaining food safety certification such as USDA GAP and Harmonized GAP, as well as to comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act's Produce Safety Rule.

Please RSVP for this meeting by calling the Bland County Extension Office at (276) 688 – 3542 or by email at romano@vt.edu. The cost for the meeting is $6. Dinner will be at 6:00 pm followed by our speaker at 6:30.

If you have any questions that the Extension office can help with, please contact Hunter Romano. As a reminder, we are able to provide diagnostic services such as soil sampling, weed identification, insect identification, plant disease identification, and can assist with forage sampling.