Happy Birthday wishes to: Daphne Rosenbaum on April 30, Freddy Mallary on April 30, Tabatha Callahan on April 30, Geneva Stroupe on May 2, Viola Burchette on May 3, Tammy Gravely on May 4, Chad Trivett on May 4, Lydia Brewer on May 4, Paisley King on May 4, Brenda Maxey on May 5, Cecil Cregger on May 5, Eugene Sheffey on May 5, Isaac Cowan on May 5, Delanie Trivett on May 5, Andrew Moody on May 5.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Bill and Debbie Huffman on April 29, Greg and Sandy Sayers on May 2, Chasity and Stephen Arnold on May 4.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Dewey Clemons Jr. and the family of Jim Hilton.

Congratulations to Jim and Betty Bear celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary that was on April 24. God bless you both and prayers for many more anniversaries.

There is a Free Little Library located at Martin's Pharmacy in Rural Retreat.

The Rural Retreat Fire Department will have its Spring Barbecue on Friday, May 19, from 4 p.m. until gone. They are taking orders for barbecue by the pound. It will be available hot and ready to eat on May 19, or vacuum-packed freezer ready. Your choice for $12 a pound. The menu will consist of hand-pulled pork barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans and a dessert for $8 a plate. This will be drive through for carry-out only.

There will be a Spaghetti Supper Benefit for Jane Ayers Lundy, daughter of Sue Ayers and the late Bob Ayers, on Saturday, June 3, 5 p.m. while supplies last at the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The menu will consist of: spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink for a minimum $8 donation a plate. To-go boxes and gluten sensitive options will also be available. Jane is currently fighting her third battle against breast cancer and she will be facing chemotherapy, surgery and possibly radiation for the third time. Due to treatment and upcoming surgery, she is unable to work full time and could use our help to assist with her medical and travel expenses.

St. Peter's Cemetery in Cripple Creek is in need of donations for cemetery upkeep. Send donations to Betty Guynn, P.O. Box 119, Rural Retreat, VA 24368 or Dickie Pack, 167 Jonas Town Road, Cripple Creek, VA 24322. Remember if you have a loved one buried in a church cemetery it is mowing season and it cost a lot to pay for the upkeep on the cemeteries, so all your donations are so needed.

Speedwell Elementary School fourth and fifth grades along with school staff and chaperones enjoyed a three day trip to Jamestown, Williamsburg, Yorktown, Norfolk and Richmond. They had a great time.

This weather has been more like fall than spring. Of course it is still that time of year for frost so if you have plants outside bring them in or cover them up. It's hard to decide what to wear when it is so cool of the mornings then heats up after lunch.

Prayer concerns are: all the mass shootings, all those still cleaning up from weather devastations, Clyde King Sr., Randy Lacy, David Delp, Gus Kincer, Michelle Fisher, Tony Sult, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Grant Grubb, Robbie Debord, Mildred Semones, Eric Whalen, Jackie Peery, all the unspoken request, all those in the war zones, all first responders, our military personnel, our country, and all your family and friends.

Until next time: In between the April rainbows and the rose crowned hours of June, there's a season of sweet blooming underneath a honey moon. There's a day of tender flowering, all the world so pink and white. And the scented breezes drifting make a paradise of night. With her fragrant apples blossoms, with her rain sweet lilac plumes, with her garden elfin fairylands of dainty, wistful fairy blooms. In between the showers of April, and the high tide of the June, there are moments we must treasure for they vanish at the noon. We must treasure May's pale blossoms, memories of her gently reigning in the springtime of the year. God bless each of you.