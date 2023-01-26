Physician shift prompts temporary closure of Marion clinic

When announced last Thursday, the temporary closure of the VA medical clinic in Marion was attributed to a staffing shortage.

Late Friday afternoon a spokesperson for the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center detailed the shortage.

Josh Higgins, a public affairs officer, said the clinic’s physician had accepted another position and a shortage also existed in nursing.

The North Main Street medical center in the Marion Plaza is expected to be closed for about 180 days as of last Friday. The action will impact about 430 patients.

The news release reporting the shutdown said officials will review “veteran enrollment and the number of appointments at the clinic to determine the need to hire another provider.”

Medical center staff began contacting the affected patients last week to reschedule appointments or to arrange alternate care.