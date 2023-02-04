Smyth County Treasurer Tom Burkett has been recognized by the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia for achieving recertification and maintaining the Master Governmental Treasurer designation.
To achieve certification or recertification, the treasurer must successfully complete a series of courses through the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service and achieve a certain number of continuing education points during the four-year term. Additionally, as part of the recertification process and career development plan, the treasurer must have written policies and procedures for the office, maintain clean audits, and have collection percentages, at a minimum, of 90% for personal property taxes and 95% for real estate taxes 12 months after each year’s due date.
The Treasurer’s Association of Virginia Certification Program was created to advance the professionalism of the local governmental treasurer and staff in Virginia. Local government finance, like many other professions, requires special study, knowledge, and skills.
Burkett received his initial certification in 2002 and has maintained the certification status since that date.