To achieve certification or recertification, the treasurer must successfully complete a series of courses through the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service and achieve a certain number of continuing education points during the four-year term. Additionally, as part of the recertification process and career development plan, the treasurer must have written policies and procedures for the office, maintain clean audits, and have collection percentages, at a minimum, of 90% for personal property taxes and 95% for real estate taxes 12 months after each year’s due date.