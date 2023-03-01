The Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club recently gave special recognition to one of its members, Lion Joe Fry, who successfully opened the door of Lionism to two individuals. The Saltville-Rich Valley club's president, Lion Greg Lynch, presented the Key Award Pin to Lion Joe Fry.
