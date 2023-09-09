The population of Southwest Virginia just increased by 1,105 residents this fall with the largest number of undergraduate Emory & Henry College students to attend classes on its Emory campus since 2004, representing a 2.1% increase over the previous year.

“This is a monumental time for Emory & Henry’s future,” said President John W. Wells. “It proves the value and worth of a degree from Emory & Henry and how our students are transformational beacons to society. More and more parents and students are putting their trust in our college to deliver the best education possible with an eye on student support and job placement or graduate school admission.”

More than 425 new students joined the supportive campus, illustrating continued growth over the past three years.

“Students see the new enhancements taking place in nursing, business, student success, counseling support, extracurricular activities, and career support,” said Jennifer Pearce, vice president for Enrollment Management and External Affairs. “Our move to division two athletics in the South Atlantic Conference has opened doors to new athletes as well as the appeal of first class academic students seeking the rigor to be the best and most flexible graduate in the market area. Our graduates are in high demand with their hands-on experiences, liberal arts foundation and career center support for preparation.”

Students residing on campus have grown by 5%, with 971 students living around the Emory community. The college built a new apartment complex to house 96 more students, located off Hillman Highway this summer. Students who have moved in are enjoying the scenic location, private balconies or patios, and all new amenities. A ribbon cutting and open house tour will be offered to the campus this month.

New students are joining the Emory & Henry College community from 28 states and 11 countries. Twenty-three percent of the new students arrived from Southwest Virginia or the Tri-Cities region. Forty-eight incoming students have identified as legacy students, with a relative who graduated from Emory & Henry. This incoming class contains 66 transfer students, with more than half from community colleges like Virginia Highlands Community College and others from four-year public and private universities.

This incoming class is also increasing the campus diversity, with 17% more Hispanic, Asian, and American Indian or Alaskan Native students joining the campus community.

There are 245 graduate students enrolled in Marion for advanced degree programs in Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physicians Assistant, Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Nursing. The new Hybrid MBA program launched this fall with 12 participants.

Emory & Henry has made strategic commitments over the past three years, including the addition of a new School of Business in the newly renovated location of Carriger Hall; a new School of Nursing to impact the great need for nurses in the Southwest Virginia community and other rural locations; new degree programs including Clinical Mental Health and Addiction Counseling advanced degrees; transitioning the athletic program from D3 to D2 and competing in the South Atlantic Conference while awarding new athletic scholarships; investing with the support of donors in new Centers for Student Success and Career and Professional Development services; establishing a new Center for Outdoor Studies; investing in the 1-81 corridor with a new multisport complex for track and field, soccer and lacrosse as well as the future development of an Equestrian Center, both located at I-81, Exit 26. The intent to build around Exit 26 is to bring more economic development to the Washington County region and immediate visibility to the college. An economic impact study conducted in 2021 indicated that Emory & Henry contributed $96 million in economic support to the surrounding region.

Ninety-five percent of students from the graduating class in 2022 attained jobs or continued their studies in graduate school. “We’re committed to successful outcomes and the overall value of an Emory & Henry education,” said Wells. “Our faculty are the finest in Virginia, developing students who think critically, problem solve, are adaptable and see the big picture. We’re honored that local employers throughout the Tri-Cities see their value too such as First Bank & Trust, Food City, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Hard Rock Casino, Eastman Chemical Company, Eastman Credit Union, People Incorporated, Ballad Health, city school systems, local government and more. Our students bring us great pride and joy and are ready to impact the world.”