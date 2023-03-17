Fort Chiswell 5, Chilhowie 1Breanna Cody collected three hits as Fort Chiswell cruised past Chilhowie for a non-district win.
Junior Kaylee Roberts went 3-for-3 for Chilhowie (0-2), freshman Madi Preston had two hits and ninth-grader Denessa Martin scored the lone run for the Warriors.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
JSage
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today