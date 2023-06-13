William King Museum of Art and Barter Theatre have partnered to present the exhibit “The Best of Barter” at the museum from May 18 to Sept. 17.
Audiences will get the chance to take an up close look at the costumes, props and set designs handcrafted from Barter Theatre artisans.
Learn about the many hands that it takes to create one production and the countless hours that go into a rehearsal. Explore the origins of theater as well as Barter Theatre’s own origin story. Read about the many actors that have come through Barter’s doors and performed their way onto our own television sets at home. In this exhibition, audiences can peer behind the curtain of Barter Theatre productions and leave the exhibit with a newfound appreciation for the best of Barter.
Learn more about The Best of Barter at williamkingmuseum.org.
People are also reading…
Join the museum for light refreshments and a free curator-led tour of The Best of Barter, Sunday Sep. 17, at 2 p.m. RSVP to Anna Buchanan by email at abuchanan@wkmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005 ext. 106.