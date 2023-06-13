Learn about the many hands that it takes to create one production and the countless hours that go into a rehearsal. Explore the origins of theater as well as Barter Theatre’s own origin story. Read about the many actors that have come through Barter’s doors and performed their way onto our own television sets at home. In this exhibition, audiences can peer behind the curtain of Barter Theatre productions and leave the exhibit with a newfound appreciation for the best of Barter.