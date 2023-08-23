Abingdon’s Walmart Supercenter remodel is now complete.

Walmart associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a community inspired mural unveiling by local artist Pamela M.

At the event, the Abingdon High School Chorus performed the national anthem and provided the presentation of colors. The Abingdon Fire Department’s ladder truck was on display, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance to offer community services.

“Community residents will be thrilled with the new shopping experience in our upgraded store,” said David Reed, Walmart store manager. “Our customers travel from the surrounding area to help meet their day-to-day needs. We’re excited for the added convenience and value these improvements will provide all of our customers.”

During this morning’s celebration, Walmart recognized 19 associates for their long-standing service of 20 years or more to the Supercenter.

Reed highlighted the store’s transformations and new interactive features, including:

New signage for easier store navigation;

Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage;

New fixtures and LED lighting throughout the store for better line-of-sight and easier shopping;

New and updated flooring in almost every department;

New self-checkout registers and Walmart+ lane for easier checkout for members;

Additional shopping carts for customer convenience;

New private mother’s room for nursing mothers;

Updated food departments, including deli with hot meals, produce with added displays;

Updated state-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays;

Updated general merchandise areas for customer appeal, including apparel and sporting goods; and

Expanded pet department.

Reed presented $6,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including:

Abingdon Faith in Action;

Abingdon High School Chorus;

The Barns at Blue Mountain;

Feeding Southwest Virginia;

Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center; and

Upper Tennessee River Roundtable.

The store’s new mural is an installation that highlights the area’s iconic attractions, including the Barter Theatre, Martha Washington Inn & Spa, and Virginia Creeper National Recreation Trail. The mural is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, the largest public-facing art installation celebrating communities across America.