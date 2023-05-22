Bland County’s Kary Romano was among several MED track and field performers that advanced into the Region 1C championships that are being held today at Giles High School in Pearisburg. The top-six finishers in each event from the MED championships advanced into the Region 1C field with tracksters from the Pioneer District.

In team competition, Auburn swept the MED titles in both fields. In boys competition, the Eagles won with a 93-point bulge over Giles in second place 201 to 108. George Wythe was third with 85 points and Fort Chiswell fourth at 63. For the girls, Auburn won by 54 points over Giles 183 to 129. George Wythe placed third with 83 points and Fort Chiswell was fourth with 49 points. Auburn’s girls won for the fourth consecutive season.

The following is a recap from those that participated from George Wythe, Fort Chiswell, and Bland County high schools. George Wythe picked up six first places and four second places. Fort Chiswell had no first place finishes but was credited with seven second places and five third places.

In the 100m dash, Brock Smelser of George Wythe placed first at 11.72 seconds. Fellow Maroons Blake McBride was sixth at 12.15 with Leyton Fowler in 10th at 12.39. Fort Chiswell had Layton Kennedy in fourth at 11.94 with Ethan Martin eighth at 12.30 and Luke Viars in ninth at 12.36. Bland County’s Kary Romano was 11th at 12.67.

In the 200m dash, the Maroons’ Brock Smelser was the winner at 24.23 seconds with teammates Elijah-Masten Hale placing sixth at 25.21 and Leyton Fowler in 10th at 25.94. Fort Chiswell had Layton Kennedy cross in second place at 24.30 with Luke Viars in fifth at 24.80 and Ethan Martin in ninth at 25.87.

In the 400m dash, George Wythe’s Luke Clarke placed second in 53.01 seconds with Blake McBride in ninth at 59.64. Bland County’s Kary Romano placed sixth at 57.53 while Fort Chiswell placed Trey Tomlinson in seventh at 57.69 with Jackson Waller in 11th at 1:01.34 and Caleb Brown in 13th at 1:01.50.

Oscar Montgomery of George Wythe finished second in the 800m run with a time of 2:17.43 with teammate Mason Mabry placing 12th at 2:44.21. The top Fort Chiswell runner was Kenton Sutphin in sixth at 2:26.76 with Jackson Waller in eighth at 2:38.91. Bland County had Eion Mullins come home 13th at 2:51.02. Mullins also placed ninth in the 1600m run at 6:14.42 and George Wythe picked up a third place in the 300m hurdles as Conley Martin crossed in 47.74 seconds.

In relays, Fort Chiswell grabbed second place in 4x100m at 47.59 seconds with George Wythe nabbing first place in 4x400m with a time of 3:46.23. Fort Chiswell was third at 4:14.50. The Maroons were fourth in 4x800m at 10:10.05.

In the high jump, Fort Chiswell’s Trey Tomlinson was third with a leap of 5’8” while he was second in long jump at 20’2”. Teammate Layton Kennedy was third at 19’8” with Luke Viars in ninth at 17’3½” and Kenton Sutphin in 11th at 14’7½”. George Wythe’s Elijah Masten-Hale was the winner of long jump at 20’10” and triple jump at 40’7 ½”. Trey Tomlinson of the Pioneers was second in triple jump at 40’6” with teammates Layton Kennedy seventh at 36’01” and Jackson Waller eighth at 314 ½”.

In discus, Fort Chiswell had Mason Mabry place third at 115’0” with teammates Caleb Jones in 12th at 74’9” and Matthew Murry in 13th at 67’7”. The lone George Wythe entrant was Brock Ayers, who threw 102’10”.

In shot put, George Wythe placed Kyle Stephens in third at 38’5½”, Brock Ayers in seventh at 37’8”, and Zach Neal in 15th at 27’3”. Fort Chiswell had Brendan Mabry throw for eighth place at 35’1” along with Shane Dunford in 13th at 31’1½”, John Dalton in 14th at 31’½”, and Matthew Murry in 16th at 25’5 ½”.

For the girls’ 100m dash, George Wythe took three of the top-four spots with Haley Faulkner winning at 13.17 seconds, Keira Scott in third at 13.35, and Ava Fowler fourth at 14.08. Maroon teammate Alyssa Spangler was seventh at 14.53.

In 200m dash, George Wythe’s Keira Scott crossed in third at 28.03 with McKenzie Tate in fourth at 28.29 and Alyssa Spangler in ninth at 30.63. Fort Chiswell’s Carmen Brown was seventh at 30.26 while 13th went to Candela Garrido at 31.93 and 14th to Elizabeth Caldwell at 34.95.

For the 400m dash, George Wythe had McKenzie Tate come home fourth at 1:05.78. Teammates Stella Ward, at 1:09.31, and Ella Gallimore, at 1:14.80, placed sixth and 11th, respectively. Fort Chiswell had Carissa Smith place eighth in 800m run with a time of 3:00.92 and Jessica Wright place 10th at 3:14.40.

In the 100m hurdles, George Wythe’s Ella Richardson gained second place at 18.36 seconds with teammate Makaylan Luttrell getting seventh at 21.91. Fort Chiswell’s Candela Garrido was fifth at 20.55.

In 300m hurdles, Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman came home second at 52.80 seconds while George Wythe had Ella Richardson in fifth at 54.76, Haley Faulkner in sixth at 55.63, and Makaylan Luttrell in ninth at 1:05.62.

in the relay runs, George Wythe placed first in 4x100m in 51.73 seconds with Fort Chiswell in second at 54.59. They slipped to third and fourth, respectively, in the 4x400m with the Maroons at 4:49.45 and the Pioneers at 4:53.01. In the 4x800m, Fort Chiswell was in at 12:58.59 for fifth place and George Wythe was sixth at 13:42.44.

Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman was second in high jump at 4’8” with teammates Elissa Viars in sixth at 4’2” and Aurora Haywood in seventh, also at 4’2”. George Wythe had Stella Ward place fourth at 4’6” and Haley Faulkner in fifth at 4’4”.

In long jump, the Maroons’ Haley Faulkner placed second at 15’11” with George Wythe teammates Stella Ward getting seventh at 14’6½” and Alyssa Spangler finishing eight at 14’1”. Fort Chiswell’s Carmen Brown was third as she matched the jump by Faulkner at 15’11”. Teammates Katie Alderman was fifth at 14’11”, Aurora Haywood was sixth at 14’6”, and Elissa Viars was ninth at 13’9½”. Bland County’s Jayla Morgan was 13th at 12’8”.

For triple jump, George Wythe’s Haley Faulkner was third at 32’3” with Fort Chiswell gaining the third-through-fifth finishes. Katie Alderman was third at 31’9½” followed by Elissa Viars at 31’2½” and Candela Garrido in fifth at 30’1”.

In discus competition, the top finisher for George Wythe was Anastasia Kapranos in seventh at 71’1” with Sydney Leonard in 12th at 67’0”. For Fort Chiswell, Kaylee Ward was eighth at 71’0” with Rose Hill in ninth at 68’10”, Carissa Smith in 10th at 68’9”, and Elizabeth Caldwell in 16th at 59’10”.

In shot put, Fort Chiswell had Kaylee Ward toss at 25’9½” for eighth place, Elizabeth Caldwell in 12th at 22’9”, and Rose Hill in 14th at 22’5½”. Sydney Leonard tossed a distance of 25’9”for ninth and Anastashia Kapranos at 24’6” in 10th for George Wythe.

George Wythe nips Bland County 9-8 in MED tourney first round

McKenna Gilman’s two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning drove in what proved to be the winning runs as third-seeded George Wythe scored a 9-8 win over sixth-seeded Bland County in the first round of the MED softball tournament last Thursday in Wytheville.

In a game that began on on May 15 and was suspended by rain after one inning of play, the Maroons improved to 10-9 overall and advanced to the semifinals to face second-seeded Fort Chiswell last Friday. Bland County’s season climaxed with a record of four wins against 15 losses.

George Wythe’s Jordan Cannoy picked up the win with 6.1 innings in relief of starter Olivia Shockley, who was lifted with two outs in the top of the first after giving up five runs. Shockley had allowed three hits while also walking three and hitting a batter with a rocky start while facing only nine Bears’ hitters.

Cannoy finished by allowing three runs on six hits with a pair of walks and a hit batter. She struck out eight Bland County hitters.

The Maroons finished with 11 hits in the game with Camille Wolfe getting three. Shockley added two hits, including a two-run homer in the third inning, and ended with three runs batted in. Gilman also had two hits and three RBIs while Andrea Pannell got two hits and drove in two runs.

For Bland County, Alyssa Shinault, Kendall Worley, and Bailee Thompson has two hits each as the Bears finished with nine hits. Shinault drove in five runs with Worley plating two and Thompson one.

The game began with the Bears jumping to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Ashlyn Clemons led off getting hit by a pitch and following a stolen base, scored on a single by Thompson. Amy Meadows struck out but Brooke Sanders drew a walk moments before Worley doubled to make it 3-0.

Following a walk to Tinley Worley, Shinault singled with two away to score both Bears’ baserunners. After Anna Hall walked, Cannoy came on in relief but hit Clemons with a pitch before striking out Thompson to prevent further damage.

After the game was suspended following the Maroons batting in the bottom of the inning and resumed last Thursday, the Bears held the lead until the bottom of the third when George Wythe broke through against Sanders to sever its deficit to 5-3. With one out, Samara Sheffey doubled and scored on a two-out single by Pannell. Shockley then followed with her two-run homer.

Bland County went up 6-3 in the top of the fifth when Kendall Worley doubled, Eden Collins singled with one out, and Shinault plated Worley with a groundout.

George Wythe then scored four times in the bottom of the frame to go on top 7-6. Sheffey led the inning off by reaching on a Tinley Worley error and Wolfe followed with a single. Pannell’s single along with a two-base outfield error scored both runners before Shockley singled to deadlock the game at 6-6. Gilman then singled to give the Maroons the one-run advantage before Sanders eventually got out of the inning as Jasmine Faulkner was thrown out at the plate trying to scored on a wild pitch and Jadelyn Faulkner struck out.

The Maroons added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their advantage to 9-6 with the big hit being Gilman’s two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded following a hit batter, a single by Wolfe, and a walk to Shockley.

Bland County made one last gasp in the top of the seventh, scoring a pair of runs against Cannoy before the rally fell a run short. Sanders drove a leadoff double but Kendall Worley and Tinley Worley were both retired on infield groundouts. Following a walk to Collins, who went to second on defensive indifference, Shinault doubled to plate both runners. The rally ended as Anna Hall struck out to end the game.

Sanders went the distance in the circle for the Bears and finished with three strikeouts but walked five and hit one batter.

Bland County 500 010 2–8 9 2

George Wythe 003 042 x—9 11 0

Sanders and K. Worley. Shockley, Cannoy (1), and Sheffey. WP—Cannoy. LP—Sanders (3-14). HR—Shockley (GW) 3rd inning w/one runner on base.

Maroon Tide ousts Bears from MED field

Simon Hanks threw five and two-thirds innings of two-hit, shutout relief and nailed seven strikeouts as fourth-seeded Galax ousted fifth-seeded Bland County from the 2023 MED baseball tournament with a 7-1 win over the Bears on May 15 at Felt’s Park in Galax.

Hanks came on in the second inning after Maroon Tide starter Ryan McCulloch had walked four batters and hit another to give up what turned out to be the lone Bland County run. McCulloch struck out three before losing his ability to throw strikes.

With the win, Galax improved to 11-7 overall and earned a semifinal date with top-seeded Auburn. Bland County saw its record for the season end at 8-13.

Galax finished with six hits in the game, all singles. Brody Robinson had two hits for the Maroon Tide and Austin Ashworth was credited with two runs driven in. Lance Burton had a third-inning single and Troy Bradshaw a fourth-inning single to account for the only two Bears’ hits.

Galax took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the opening inning as Bears’ starter Chance James issued a leadoff walk to Kolton Barnes, who was immediately erased when Jayson Stuart grounded into a force play. James then hit Riley Jo Vaught with a pitch and Ashworth singled to plate Stuart with the first run. With Hanks batting, a dropped third strike loaded the bases before another forceout by Robinson scored Vaught making it 2-0.

The top of the second saw the Bears close the gap to 2-1 as Brady Thompson walked and Bradshaw was hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Following a Carson Holbrook strikeout, Landon Smith and Noah Pennington drew walks to force home the run. The inning ended when James lined into a double play to Galax third-sacker Ashworth with Bradshaw getting doubled off third.

The game remained 2-1 heading to the bottom of the fourth when Galax made it 3-1 as Robinson singled with one out, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on a Kale Carter single. Four runs in the home half of the fifth pushed the Maroon Tide lead to 7-1 and the Bears never recovered as dominated the Bland County batters.

The Maroon Tide put together a frame of singles by Stuart, Robinson, and Hanks along with two Bears’ errors to score the four runs, two scoring when Bishop Whittaker reached on an error by Bland County first baseman Bradshaw.

James went the distance on the hill for the Bears, taking the loss to end his season at 3-3. Four of the seven runs he allowed were unearned due to shoddy fielding by the Bears that resulted in three errors. James struck out five, walked two, hit a batter, and fired three wild pitches.

Bland County 010 000 0–1 2 2

Galax 200 140 x—7 6 0

James and Burton. McCulloch, Hanks (2), and Vaught. WP—Hanks. LP—James (3-3). HR—none.

Maroons edge Pioneers

Owen Repass had three hits – including a walk-off RBI double – as the George Wythe Maroons edged rival Fort Chiswell 3-2 in the first round of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

The game had originally begun Monday, but was suspended due to rain. GW trailed 2-0 before scoring once in the sixth inning and twice in the seventh.

Luke Jollay had two hits and was als the winning pitcher.

Larson Edmonds, Logan Selfe, Parker Moore and Cam Alley had Fort Chiswell’s hits.

Indians stun Pioneers

Olivia Crouse’s two-run double highlighted a three-run sixth inning as fourth-seeded Rural Retreat stunned regular-season champion Lebanon 5-3 for a win in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament at Emory & Henry College.

Lacey Brown, Jenna Mutter, Hailey Whitlow, Catherine Cregger and Caroline Cox scored the runs for the Indians, who clinched a Region 1D tournament bid.

Morgan Varney, Erin Rasnake and Katilynn Morrison crossed the plate for Lebanon, which lost to a district opponent for the first time this spring.

Pioneers shut out Rural Retreat

Seth Buchanan a triple and drove in three runs and Nathan Phillips allowed three hits and struck out six to lead Lebanon to the Hogoheegee District tournament championship with a five-inning, 10-0 win over the Indians at Emory & Henry College.

Chance Parker also drove in two runs for Lebanon, which had just four hits, but took advantage of five errors and eight walks. Zach Hertig scored three times for the Pioneers.

Tucker Fontaine had two hits for Rural Retreat.