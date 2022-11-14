WORDS TO THE WISE: Let God do the judging

When we humble ourselves before God, we acknowledge our need to be right with God. The importance of that cannot be overemphasized. In these verses in James, God is telling us the vitality of also being right with our fellow man. In the great commandment Jesus tells us to love God and our neighbor. In the first epistle of John, God tells us how can we say we love God and then hate our brother.

A good place to start with being in right relationship with others is to do what James was inspired to say in verse 11: Speak not evil of one another. That word evil means to slander. It can also mean saying things that are not true, or have a little of the truth in it taken out of context. When we do this, we are putting ourselves as a judge of people’s motives and the intents of their hearts. Here is how this is done. We may think someone neglected us in some way and then proceed to say bad things about them. We are assuming that they did it on purpose. However, we don’t know the whole story. Also, when we do this, we are not practicing the perfect law of liberty which is love. People usually do not hurt things they love. If I am loving my neighbor as myself then I don’t want to do anything that would hurt them, physically or emotionally. When I feel that they have wronged me in some way, I go to them in private and find out for sure.