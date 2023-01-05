Woman accused of trying to steal from Wytheville Walmart

A Fairlawn resident with prior shoplifting convictions was arrested again on Tuesday after Wytheville police accused her of trying to steal from the local Walmart.

In addition to being charged with attempted shoplifting, 23-year-old Brittany Nicole Roark was also accused of possessing drug paraphernalia, a hypodermic needle.

According to the Wytheville Police Department, officers were dispatched to Walmart at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shoplifting in progress.

Police said a female tried to leave with a cart full of grocery and household items valued at more than $400. She fled after being confronted by loss prevention, police said.

After getting a description of the woman and the vehicle in which she left, officers quickly stopped the vehicle near the intersection of West Monroe and Tazewell streets and identified Roark as the suspect.

According to court documents, she’s accused of concealing the needle in her bra.

Unemployed, Roark was arraigned on Wednesday and given a court-appointed attorney. Her trial date has been set for Feb. 27.

She’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Based on court records, Roark has prior shoplifting convictions in Wythe and Pulaski counties.

In addition, she was convicted last year in Pulaski County of misdemeanor entering property to damage.

In 2020, she was sentenced to serve a year in jail in Pulaski County on a Nov. 15, 2019, assault charge, which was reduced from felony aggravated malicious wounding.