Prom Dress Sale dates are set

One of the most special events in the life of a teenage girl is prom night. While the night’s glitz and glamour is a big part of what makes it memorable, the cost of formalwear is a financial impossibility for many families. YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is making sure every girl in the region has access to affordable formalwear fit for an unforgettable evening.

The YWCA Prom Dress Sale will be held in the gymnasium at the YWCA at 106 State Street, Bristol, Tenn. The sales on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10, will be open from 2-7 p.m. and the one on Saturday, March 11, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The YWCA Prom Dress Project features hundreds of like-new prom dresses donated by the surrounding community. The Prom Dress Sale offers all dresses for $25 each and has outfitted thousands of girls affordably for their special night.

Scholarships are also available for girls in need of a deeper discount.

Proceeds from the sale benefit YWCA programming.

For more information about the Prom Dress Project or YWCA programming, contact Heather Smith at YWCA NETN and SWVA at Media@ywcatnva.org.