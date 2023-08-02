CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m., the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road, will host its next free plant-based cooking school. The theme this year is “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” The menu theme for this meal will be “Oriental Lunch Time.” Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. Antoinette Martin will instruct participants on natural probiotics. All are welcome. For more information, call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

CHURCH

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church, at 115 S. Church St. in Marion, is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

GOVERNMENT FEDERAL ASSISTANCE. Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available to assist constituents on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Marion Town Council chambers at 138 West Main St. from 2-3:30 p.m. Citizens may call the Christiansburg office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.

HAPPENINGS

MUSIC IN THE PARK. The concert series, Music in the Park, at Hungry Mother State Park will continue through Sept. 1 on Fridays from 7-8 p.m. This year’s lineup of local entertainers includes: Aug. 4: Morrison and Perkins; Aug. 11: Pointer Brothers; Aug. 18: Ash Devine; Aug. 25: Josh and Maria; and Sept. 1: Valley Grass. Attendees should bring a chair or a blanket to the Gazebo at Lakeview Lawn as there is very little seating. The alternative location in case of bad weather is Picnic Shelter 2. The concert is free, but donations to the Friends of Hungry Mother are encouraged during the show. Standard parking fees apply.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH. The Rye Valley Community Council will host its annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12-2 p.m. at Sugar Grove Baptist Church. The bash will feature games and water activities. The council buys school supplies and leaves them in Sugar Grove Elementary classrooms throughout the year as needed.

RUBBER DUCK RACE. The second Rubber Duck Race & Family Fun Day will take place Saturday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m. in Chilhowie. Activities include the race, a foam party, train rides, inflatables, games, vendors, food trucks, and live music at 7 p.m.

CHILHOWIE MUSIC IN THE PARK. These free concerts presented by the Town of Chilhowie will feature Shooter Band on Aug. 12, and P.F. Flyers on Oct. 7. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. During the Apple Festival, on Sept. 23 at the farmers market, South 40 will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Soul Sandwich will play from 2-4 p.m. Bring a chair. A food truck is usually on site.

MADE WHOLE MARKET. On Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1-3:30p.m., a Made Whole Market will be held at 265 Echo Valley Road in Wytheville. This indoor market focused on whole health and wellness features a food bank, pick-your-price yard sale, fresh bread, other food and additional items. A featured presentation on how to better motivate and hold your child accountable for homework, chores and more will be held at 2 p.m. Text Victoria Diaz at 860-416-4016 for more details.

YARD SALE+. The Octagon House Foundation will host a yard sale, bake sale, and hot dog lunch on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. unti 4 p.m. at 104 Thomas Bridge Rd. in Marion.

9-11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY. The Town of Marion will hold a ceremony on Sept. 11 at the Marion Fire Hall to honor and remember those first-responders who answered the call that day. Members of area fire, EMS and police departments are invited to post in front of the 9-11 Memorial beginning at 8 a.m., with tolling of a bell to mark significant points along the timeline of that day. The program will close at noon with a formal program, including the traditional Tolling of the Bell ceremony to honor all fallen firefighters.

FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS. Marion will mark National Fallen Firefighters Week with a special ceremony on Monday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. in front of Town Hall. Crosses with American flags will be placed to commemorate the two Smyth County firefighters who perished in the line of duty. Earl Morphew of the Chilhowie Fire Department and Charles “Dog” Woods of the Adwolfe Fire Department will be honored posthumously at the program.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.