I want you to ponder a frightening concept. Not political polarization, climate change, or the multiple incidents of violence we hear about each week. I want you to consider…

Failure.

Not just failure, but embracing failure.

Did reading that phrase evoke a visceral response? Did a shudder skip down your back? As a society, we don't tolerate failure very well. We avoid it, prevent it, and for goodness’ sake, we don't embrace it. We certainly don't let our kids experience it, because we do everything in our power to protect them from getting hurt.

However, I want to pitch an idea today: perhaps failure isn't bad for us, or our kids. Maybe it's exactly what we need.

According to Merriam Webster, a failure is a state of inability to perform a normal function. Or, a falling short, a deficiency. Or, and I think this sounds the worst, a deterioration or decay. Yikes. No one wants to embrace decay, or to think they are deficient.

After listening to author and podcast host Kelly Corrigan interview author Michelle Icard about her recently released book 8 Setbacks That Can Make a Child a Success, I tried to remember a time when I consciously allowed one of my children to fail. Sadly, I can’t remember a single example, and this isn't bragging. My children have botched things up, important things, many, many times, and so have I. But while trying to think of an instance when I bravely did not step in to prevent a failure, I cannot come up with one.

More than once, I refused to deliver a forgotten lunch box to school. I told my kid, “You won't starve, and maybe next time you'll remember." But that's a weak example, because who are we kidding? My kid probably mooched food off of a friend or got a roll from the cafeteria. (Back in the day, my daughter was notorious for using her lunch money to buy extra rolls in the Spiller cafeteria.)

I can, however, think of several examples of stepping in. For instance, when Wythe County Schools still held science fairs, my son created a poster for his sixth-grade project that seriously lacked sophisticated presentation. He printed titles from a computer, cut them out, and glued them to the display board with little attention to alignment and spacing. To quote my husband, "It looked like a ransom note." We made him redo it so he would avoid critical comments from the judges. But, would he have been better off if we let him take that dreadful poster to the fair? Would he have learned a valuable lesson about the importance of presentation instead of getting annoyed with his parents? We will never know.

Perhaps I did my children a disservice by repeatedly staving off the sting of failure. They have at times struggled with failure as teens and young adults, and I wonder if I could have prepared them better.

We adults don't like to experience failure either. We deny it, hide it, and take extensive action to prevent it. But what if we all got more comfortable with accepting failure, in ourselves, in each other, in our kids? Forbes magazine quotes the great basketball player Michael Jordan as saying, "I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed."

Failure is a part of life. It’s going to happen. So, we might as well make ourselves and our communities better for it. I know failure hurts. We fear others will judge us. But, what if, after we experience the initial sting of a failure, we take a breath, stop the defensive reaction before it takes hold, and evaluate what led to the “inability to perform a normal function.” What if we decide how we to do things better next time? Because there will be a next time.

We shouldn’t be ashamed of our failures. We should recognize them for the learning opportunities they are. And we shouldn’t judge others for their failings. By embracing failure, we will model better habits for each other and the children who watch us. With time, and many failures, we all might feel a little less anxious and a little more capable. Maybe we can, as the Gatorade commercial used to say, be like the great Michael Jordan who knew that his failures led to his success.

How have you failed recently? What did you learn?