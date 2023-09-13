The Virginia Commonwealth University College of Health Professions, in collaboration with the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, will hold an information session on its new VCU Bridge program - a pathway program for Southwest Virginia community college students transferring into the VCU College of Health Professions (CHP) programs.

The live virtual information session will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. To register, visit https://forms.gle/USRpUmWWRF2hiZRb7.

“We are thrilled to bring the VCU Bridge program to our Southwest Virginia communities, and to offer students a number of educational opportunities that will help them strengthen their academic success,” said Jan Stout, VCU Bridge recruitment coordinator.

Attendees will receive an overview of undergraduate programs, and also will learn about VCU Bridge expectations and the curriculum. In addition, there will be an interactive question/answer segment with Stout, and Chelsea Gary, director of Recruitment and Student Programs in the College of Health Professions.

Eligible students are invited to apply to VCU Bridge while attending their current Southwest Virginia Community College institution. VCU Bridge students, while attending their current VCCS southwest community college, will take part in academic coaching, mentorship, and co-curricular preparedness programming designed for health sciences students.

For more information, email Stoutj2@vcu.edu.