Hillbenders bring WhoGrass to Marion's Lincoln Theatre

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

The HillBenders presenting WhoGrass at The Lincoln Theatre on Oct. 22at 7:30 p.m.

WhoGrass is a journey through The Who’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll catalog with a bluegrass twist.

The HillBenders’ WhoGrass is framed as a follow-up to The HillBenders’ 2015 acoustic interpretation of The Who’s TOMMY. WhoGrass now gives audiences a high-energy acoustic twist on the catalog of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest bands.

From the early hits all the way through The Who’s discography, and even a peek into Peter Townshend’s solo career, the rolling banjo, intense dobro percussion, and thunderous vocals have many Who fans pumping their fists and singing along.

The HillBenders have earned many accolades since their formation in 2008 for their mashups of rock ‘n’ roll and bluegrass.

Townshend himself declared, "If you get a chance to listen to The HillBenders’ new album, it's fabulous. They should get a f***ing Grammy for it. It's that good!"

Rolling Stone magazine wrote,“The HillBenders prove to be the perfect group to execute this ‘WhoGrass’ concept.”

Tickets are $30 for premium seats, $25 for orchestra seats, and $22 for balcony seats. Student ticket prices range from $17 to $25.

In the heart of Marion’s downtown district, The Lincoln Theatre is a restored theatre in the Mayan Revival style, offering year-round entertainment, including; live music, comedy events, diversity awareness programs, classic & independent film series, youth artistic camps, theatrical performances, and more.

Now, the theatre is perhaps most famous as the home of Song of the Mountains, an award-winning public television series showcasing the music and culture of the Southern Appalachians. On the first Saturday of each month, Song of the Mountains is taped live in downtown Marion, airing on PBS stations across the country.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.