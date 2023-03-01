On Saturday, May 20, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

The one-day excursion will cover most of the operating track of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its 5% grade and many bridges. The scenic rail excursion takes passengers from the historic depot in Bryson City, N.C., through the countryside of western North Carolina, into the Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the Smoky Mountains, and back to Bryson City.

Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake.

Passengers can choose to ride in first class, crown class, tourist coach, or open-air cars. All classes offer seating in classic antique restored passenger cars.

There are restrooms throughout the train.

First-class cars are climate-controlled and feature large windows and lounge-car seating. A ticket is $170 and includes a meal. No passengers under age 21.

Crown class cars offer large windows and climate control for passenger comfort. Tickets are $110/adult and $87/child (ages 2-12).

Tourist coach class cars have ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh-air viewing. Tickets are $94/adult and $77/child (ages 2-12).

Open-air coach cars are great for picture-taking and experiencing the ride and scenery. Tickets are $96/adult and $76/child (ages 2-12).

All classes of excursion tickets include free admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and accessories, and an operating layout and children’s activity center.

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has been a favorite of film producers over the years.

The train wreck scene in the 1993 movie, The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, was filmed along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. The railroad was also used in the filming of the 1996 comedy, My Fellow Americans, starring Jack Lemmon and James Gardner, when they stumble onto a charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill fans headed for the NCAA Final Four. Train scenes in the 1998 movie, Forces of Nature, starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, were also filmed on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

Bryson City is a laid-back, non-touristy town of 1,300 with more stop signs than stoplights. It is an easily stroll-able town with local bookstores, arts and crafts galleries with working artisans, a bike shop, two fly fishing shops, a fly-fishing museum, a historical museum, an aquarium, a scenic train, two breweries, and a variety of restaurants. Bryson City is 10 miles from the Cherokee Indian Reservation.

Passengers have three options for arrival at the Bryson City Train Depot: They may either ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City, Tenn., or drive directly to Bryson City. Select point of departure location on the order form when purchasing tickets. Free parking is provided both in Kingsport, Johnson City and Bryson City.

The excursion runs rain or shine. Every effort will be made to maintain an on-time schedule.

To learn more, visit www.wataugavalleynrhs.org or email wataugavalley@gmail.com.