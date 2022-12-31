Citizens may take part in hearings on governor's proposed budget amendments

Citizens will have an opportunity to comment on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to the 2022-2024 biennial state budget next week.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. the House Appropriations and Senate Finance and Appropriations committees of the Virginia General Assembly will hold virtual regional public hearings.

All the hearings will be held virtually.

There will be four separate virtual hearings with legislators from each region participating: Northern Virginia, Western Virginia, Hampton Roads, and Central Virginia (Richmond).

Public registration to speak at one of the public hearings will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Interested citizens should visit either of the following websites for more information: Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee at sfac.virginia.gov or the House Appropriations Committee at hac.virginia.gov.

Public Hearings will be livestreamed on the Virginia General Assembly website, https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/ .

The purpose of the hearings is to receive comments on the Governor’s proposed amendments to the 2022-24 biennial state budget. Those persons wishing to speak may register to speak the day before each virtual hearing.

Speakers will be taken in the order of registration. Each person may register only one speaker at a time and only sign-up to speak at one of the hearings. Speakers are asked to limit their comments to three minutes or less. Speakers representing groups and organizations should consolidate remarks to reduce duplication. Persons unable to attend may submit their comments electronically at https://hodspeak.house.virginia.gov/upcoming_meetings .