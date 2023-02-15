Theatre Bristol is inviting its youngest audience members and their caregivers to “PLAYtime in the ARTspace,” Saturday mornings at 9 at 506 State Street, Bristol, Tenn.

PLAYtime in the ARTspace introduces young children ages 0 to 5 to live performances created just for them, provides unique parent-child together time, and offers parents and caregivers an opportunity to connect.

PLAYtime in the ARTspace doors open at 9 a.m. and families are welcome to drop in, enjoy the show, and visit until 10 a.m. Attendees can meet other parents and caregivers while children enjoy live performances of classic songs, nursery rhymes, lullabies, laughs, and skits, as well as interact, learn, and experience special surprises.

PLAYtime partners Bristol Bagel & Bakery powers the morning with coffee and bagels, and the Appalachian Promise Alliance Parenting Sweet/Parenting Educator Network shares “Prime Your Parenting” resources. Admission at the door is $5 per family. Details are available at www.TheatreBristol.org.

For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, call Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.