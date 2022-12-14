Christmas Isn’t Always Merry

It hit without warning the middle of a choir concert. My friend, dressed in festive Christmas red, stood in front of the congregation and directed us in a reverent singing of “Silent Night.” I sang along, hymnal open on my lap even though I knew all the words. But after seven measures, tears burned my eyes, and I had to stop to catch my breath. I hadn’t expected to cry. “O Holy Night” usually brings tears because it was my Mom’s favorite carol and she died 26 years ago. I always think of her when I hear it. But “Silent Night?” That’s supposed to be a safe one.

Except… when I was a child, I attended Christmas Eve services at the Ft. Belvoir Chapel with my parents. Every year at the end of the service, we would light small white candles and carry them out of the chapel while singing “Silent Night, Holy Night.” I can still feel the smooth wax in my fingers; I can still hear my father’s voice.

My father died 20 months ago. I’m doing well with my grief, but she’s a sneaky companion, knocking me off balance often when I least expect her. And Christmas, with its carols, traditions and memories, is the perfect time for her to churn up emotions. Some happy ones, like remembering the year I got my Barbie Star Traveler, and some sad, like the year we had to put my mother in a nursing home in early December. And I know I’m not the only one walking a complicated path of sentiments at the holidays with the specter of loss at her side.

In recent years, I’ve come to dislike the song, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” because of this line: “From now on our troubles will be out of sight.” That’s a lie. Troubles are a part of this life. As the Man in Black tells Princess Buttercup, “Life is pain, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something.”*. That Christmas song is selling us an unrealistic picture of the holiday, pretending that troubles don’t shadow us just because it’s December. But many of us are facing loss and grief and pain, no matter the season. I have several friends caring for aging parents and facing difficult decisions. My husband’s aunt just got diagnosed with cancer and started chemo the first week of December. And think of the poor people in Ukraine.

I’m not a Scrooge. I am just crying out from the midst of tinsel and twinkling lights that Christmas can be hard as well as merry. That people are struggling and sometimes Christmas makes it worse.

But we, the ones who stumble during the holidays, can and should find comfort in Christmas. Not in gifts or chocolate or decorations, but in the reason we celebrate it in the first place. Good will conquer evil. Love is meant for all. And salvation comes to us in simple, humble ways, like a naked baby in a barn. We can face our troubles with hope, because we are eternally cherished. And in turn, we can cherish and support each other.

I’m not one of those people who gets excited about Christmas decorations. A lot of time, they just seem like work. But I’ve come to appreciate, and enjoy, Christmas lights. Those I don’t mind stringing in my home. I love how they, during the long stretches of dark this time of year, brighten the night.

To those who find Christmas hard, you are not alone. See if you can find one thing you truly enjoy about the holiday. And to those of you who thrive in Christmas cheer, be patient with us who don’t.

(* If you don’t know that is a line from the movie The Princess Bride, go watch it. It will bring you some merry, even though it isn’t a Christmas movie.)