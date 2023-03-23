The Smyth County Board of Supervisors are one for one in a pair of demurrer hearings on citizen appeals asking the county’s circuit court to throw out special use permits approved by the board in 2022.

A demurrer is essentially a motion to dismiss a case for failure to state a specific claim.

The first of the appeals was filed in Feb. 2022 by Veda Odle, who opposed a private grass airstrip being placed on her neighbor’s property. The board approved the permit on the recommendation of the county’s planning commission and after hearing input from local experts, as well as members of the public who supported the permit’s approval.

Odle, who vehemently objected to the permit during the public hearings, argued that the 60 foot by 2,400 foot airstrip would compromise her privacy and disturb her beef farm. She contended that the decision to approve the permit was “arbitrary and capricious, plainly wrong, and in violation of the Smyth County Zoning Ordinance. . . ,” saying that the supervisors failed to ensure the airstrip would meet zoning ordinance standards, including that it would not adversely affect other property in the area.

The following April, a group of homeowners in Seven Mile Ford asked the court to overturn a permit approving a 500-space truck stop to be developed off of exit 39.

During public hearings in that approval process, several community members spoke out against the proposal citing concerns about potential harms to the wetland environment, as well as noise, light and air pollution that would impact area residents. Community members also opposed the demolition of the historic Preston-Crockett House, which sits on the land.

Two weeks after the planning commission unanimously recommended the board of supervisors deny the request for a special use permit, the board unanimously approved it.

The plaintiffs in the case, Kristi Treadway, June Harris and James Kayser, argued that the truck stop would devalue their homes, destroy the character of the neighborhood, increase erosion and impact the Holston River, wetlands, hydraulic springs and other surrounding environments.

Attorneys representing the board of supervisors filed demurrers in each of the cases.

In the case of the truck stop, Attorney Jim Guynn challenged the plaintiffs’ legal standing to dispute the decision, saying they had not demonstrated a particular harm that they would suffer that would not also be suffered by the general public.

On Wednesday, after issuing opinions in both cases, Judge Sage B. Johnson, denied the county’s motion to dismiss the truck stop case while granting its motion in the airstrip appeal and dismissing the case.

In his opinion, Johnson wrote that because the plaintiffs in the truck stop case live in close proximity to the proposed development, they had a clearly established standing to dispute the land use.

Johnson pointed to the fact that board approved the permit against the recommendation of the planning commission.

He wrote, “Because of the actions of the Defendant in granting the SUP without considering the possible effects on the surrounding neighbors from traffic, noise, increased volume of use of that exit, pollution from both noise and light, the Plaintiffs have established a potential harm particularized to them as nearby residents.”

In regard to the airstrip case, Johnson said that after reviewing records from those hearings, the court found nothing arbitrary or capricious in the board’s decision.

He agreed with Board of Supervisors Attorney Jennifer Royer that the issue had been fairly debated. Royer had pointed to the lengthy discussions at the hearings, which included input from local aviation experts, and documentation provided to the planning commission during their consideration.

Johnson said that the decision to approve that permit was well within the board’s discretion.

“. . .The undisputed fact remains that the determination by the Defendant to accept the recommendation made to it unanimously by the Planning Commission was a legislative action within the purview of the Defendant,” Johnson wrote. “While Plaintiff may disagree with the legislative act taken by the Defendant, it was an appropriate act for the Board to make in accepting the unanimous recommendation of the Planning Commission.”

Supervisors have 21 days to respond to the court’s order in the truck stop case before that case moves forward.