Area livestock market reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: October 22, 2022

Total Number of Head: 940

Total Sales: $732,087.00

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 730

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 182.00 to 202.00 AVG: 195.00

401-600 lbs 157.00 to 196.00 AVG: 179.00

601-800 lbs 78.00 to 155.00 AVG: 144.00

801-1199 lbs 125.00 to 142.00 AVG: 131.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 78.00 to 201.00 AVG: 189.00 401-600 lbs 46.00 to 180.00 AVG: 157.00

601-800 lbs 23.00 to 155.00 AVG: 125.00

801-1399 lbs 69.00 to 120.00 AVG: 90.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 40.00 to 153.00 AVG: 125.00

401-600 lbs 40.00 to 153.00 AVG: 133.00

601-800 lbs 58.00 to 138.00 AVG: 124.00

801-1199 lbs 80.00 to 110.00 AVG: 94.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 132

COWS: 35.00 to 79.00 AVG: 61.00

BULLS: 83.00 to 114.00 AVG: 97.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 25 Sold by Head 40.00 to 160.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 5 90.00 to 205.00 AVG: 150.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 8 650.00 to 1725.00 AVG: 1200.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 31 350.00 to 1125.00 AVG: 800.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1075.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Oct 20, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 461 head

Feeder Steers 124 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 164.00

400- 500 174.00

500- 600 153.00-154.50

600- 700 145.00-163.50

700- 800 139.00-141.50

800- 900 132.00-145.00

900-1000 138.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

400- 500 168.00

Feeder Heifers 208 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 126.00

400- 500 134.00

500- 600 136.25

600- 700 135.25

700- 800 132.00

800- 900 128.50

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 131.00

Feeder Bulls 129 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 162.00

400- 500 165.00

500- 600 144.00

600- 700 135.00

700- 800 113.00

800- 900 106.00-115.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

400- 500 148.00

500- 600 125.00

Slaughter Cattle 204 head

Slaughter Cows 186 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

1200-1600 62.00-68.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 70.00-75.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 62.00-68.00

1200-2000 64.00-68.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 70.00-78.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

850-1200 54.00-62.00

Slaughter Bulls 18 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 83.00-96.00

1500-2500 84.00-95.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1500-2500 102.00-110.00

Cows Returned To Farm 50 head

Medium and Large 1-2, 2-8 months bred, 2 years to aged

900-1500 800.00-1075.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 4 pair

Medium and Large 1, 3-8 years old with calves 75-250 lbs

1300-1550 1050.00-1350.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 8 head

Holstein Bulls

70- 100 60.00 per head

Black Bulls

70- 100 85.00-100.00 per head

Black Heifers

70- 100 95.00-160.00 per head

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Oct 21, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 1365 head

Feeder Steers 600 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 165.00

300- 400 160.00-200.00

400- 500 131.00-189.00

500- 600 140.00-192.50

600- 700 131.00-160.00

700- 800 119.00-136.00

800- 900 132.00-148.00

900-1000 116.00-123.00

1000-1100 116.00-123.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 131.00

300- 400 180.00-205.00

400- 500 131.00-163.00

500- 600 126.00-156.00

600- 700 125.00-144.00

700- 800 119.00-153.00

800- 900 133.00

900-1000 110.00-120.00

1000-1100 110.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 15 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

200- 300 137.00

300- 400 79.00

500- 600 80.00

600- 700 80.00-110.00

700- 800 70.00

Feeder Heifers 550 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 130.00-145.00

300- 400 120.00-146.00

400- 500 125.00-150.00

500- 600 121.00-145.00

600- 700 120.00-131.00

700- 800 109.00-119.00

800- 900 103.00-122.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 111.00-135.00

300- 400 117.00-132.00

400- 500 110.00-141.00

500- 600 130.00-144.00

600- 700 117.00-140.00

700- 800 96.00-125.00

800- 900 73.00-90.00

Feeder Bulls 200 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 138.00

300- 400 141.00-200.00

400- 500 150.00-166.00

500- 600 131.00-184.00

600- 700 120.00-136.00

700- 800 119.00-130.00

800- 900 98.00-118.00

900-1000 95.00-118.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

200- 300 130.00

300- 400 145.00-162.50

400- 500 119.00-124.00

500- 600 130.00-150.00

600- 700 127.00-140.00

700- 800 116.00-119.00

800- 900 85.00-116.00

900-1000 77.00-82.00

Slaughter Cattle 300 head

Slaughter Cows 240 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 60.00-66.00

1200-1600 68.00-75.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 77.00-85.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 70.00-71.00

1200-2000 72.00-74.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 75.00-79.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 46.00-55.00

850-1200 50.00-58.00

Slaughter Bulls 60 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 80.00-87.00

1500-2500 88.00-91.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 92.00-97.00

1500-2500 95.00-105.00

Cows Returned To Farm 2 head

Medium and Large 1, 5-6 years old

1200 700.00-900.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 7 pair

Medium and Large 1, 4-14 years old with calves 100-350 lbs

850-1300 700.00-1150.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 3 head

Angus Bulls

70- 100 100.00-140.00 per head

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947