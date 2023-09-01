Jed Arnold, running unopposed for the 6th District House seat, won with 80.92 percent of the vote in the Aug. 29 poll.

With the election being a last-minute ordeal and Arnold running unopposed, turnout was extremely low in the three counties making up the 6th District – Smyth, Wythe and Carroll. Arnold received 1,633 votes. There were 385 write-ins.

In Carroll County, Arnold received 496 votes, with 59 votes being write-ins. In Arnold’s home Smyht County, there were 573 votes for him and 1231 write-in votes cast.

In Wythe, Arnold received 564 votes with 205 write-ins.

The special election was called by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in July after Jeff Campbell announced his resignation from the House seat. His term, which is what the special election covers, expires on Jan. 10, 2024.

Arnold served as Campbell’s legislative aide and was already running unopposed for the newly drawn 46th House District, which will replace the 6th District in January. The 46th will include all of Grayson, Smyth and Wythe counties and a portion of Pulaski County.

A Saltville native, Arnold is an attorney with Kilgore Law Office. He lives in Saltville with his wife, Melanie and son Jack. He has been active in youth sports, serving as a volunteer little league baseball coach. Arnold is a 1997 graduate of Northwood High School, a 2003 graduate of Radford University, and a 2015 graduate of the Appalachian School of Law. He and his family attend Rich Valley Presbyterian Church.

Campbell, who had served five terms in the House of Delegates, announced in April that he would not seek re-election this year. He resigned early from his post, on July 14, after receiving a judicial appointment to a general district court vacancy.