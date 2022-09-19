FOOTBALL: Abingdon shuts out Richlands

A week after getting stunned by Gate City at home, the Abingdon Falcons bounced back by playing lockdown defense.

Abingdon limited Richlands to 94 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers as guys like Owen Barr, Luke Honaker, Brayden Self, Alex Hawkins, Paul Widener and Will Henley were among the tackling terrors.

On the offensive side of the ball, Ector Taylor rushed for 102 yards for the Falcons, while Lucas Brooks caught two touchdown passes: one from Luke Honaker and the other from Jack Ferguson.

Abingdon pulled out a 21-0 win.

Richlands 0 0 0 0 — 0

Abingdon 0 6 8 7 —21

Scoring Summary

A – Brooks 26 pass from Honaker (kick failed)

A – Brooks 23 pass from Ferguson (Honaker run)

A – Doss 6 run (Reid kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 8 , A 18; Rushes-Yards: R 28-53, A 42-227; Passing Yards: R 41, A 92; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 3-17-2, A 7-15-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 2-1, A 1-1; Penalties-Yards: R 4-29, A 2-10; Punts-Average: R 5-33, A 3-32.

Lee High 41, Patrick Henry 20

The Patrick Henry Rebels lost their second straight game, falling 41-20 to Lee High.