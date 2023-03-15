St. Patrick’s Day is often looked at as the unofficial start of spring and a time to celebrate with friends at pubs, parties and festivals. Unfortunately, these celebrations have resulted in St. Patrick’s Day becoming one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road. During the week of St. Patrick’s Day in 2022, five traffic fatalities and 72 individuals were injured in alcohol-related crashes on Virginia roadways.

“With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday this year, there will be even more opportunities for Virginians to celebrate the beginning of the warmer seasons,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “Don’t let your first celebration of the season be your last. St. Patrick’s Day can be a fun time to have a pint with a pal but, remember, getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is no way to celebrate. Driving drunk is a choice — a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers and every other motorist sharing the road with you. Never drive drunk or under the influence of drugs.”

Safety isn’t about luck. If you’re going to party, party with a plan:

Ensure you have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride share service BEFORE any drinking begins.

Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver.

Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly. Being under the influence can cause a lack of attention to surroundings and put pedestrians at risk of being hit by a vehicle.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, pull over safely and dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911.

If you know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive, take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.

If you are driving, keep an eye out for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users on the roadways.

To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries during St. Patrick’s Day, as well as during the traditional Spring Break season, the Virginia State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. The state-sponsored, national program incorporates a nine-day statistical counting period that began March 11 and will conclude at midnight on March 19.

All Virginians are reminded to keep safety first anytime you are behind the wheel. Always buckle up, avoid distractions, put your phone down, share the road and drive drug and alcohol free.