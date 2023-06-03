Have you ever felt like you were in the middle of something and your feet didn’t seem to be on solid ground? You know; it’s much like trying to cross a stream and the water is rushing by and the rocks are slippery and unsteady. There’s nothing to hold onto and you feel pretty sure your next step will put you in the middle of the cold, rushing water.

Across our nation there are many Christians whose minds are being overwhelmed by the amount of evil that is coming forth from the very pits of Hell. (2 Timothy 3:13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.) The feeling is that the ground under our feet, that has been our sure foundation for so long, is beginning to crumble.

Jesus tells us not to be afraid for He has overcome the world. Evil will not prevail, but these things must come to pass. For so many years, the Church has longed for the “Blessed Hope,” the catching away (rapture) of the Church. But remember, that as you see the day approaching, these evils will have to come forth. It isn’t a coincidence that the same perversions that Satan is manifesting today are equal to and even worse than in Sodom and Gomorrah. God did not overlook their abominations then and He certainly will not this time.

Second only to the sins of the world in the last days will be the judgement that will begin in His own house. All throughout the Old Testament, corruption was found, not only in government leadership, but also in the priesthood. Whoa be it unto the shepherd who scatters the sheep. The problem has been in being satisfied with someone who preaches what we want to hear instead of the truth. We want a pat on the back and not a kick in the seat of the pants. You can walk someone to the gates of hell by withholding the truth from them. It is only the “TRUTH” that can set men free.

There are many gifted voices that will be heard in the last days, but they are minions of hell if they do not give the truth and warn of a devil’s hell. They get rich by not telling the truth. People are willing to pay great sums to hear how good they are but will shun you if you make them feel the least bit uncomfortable with the truth. (2 Thessalonians 2:11-12 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie. That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. Please read 2 Th. Chapter 2.)

What we have hoped for is on the way. The trumpet is being polished, and the angel is preparing to take a deep breath. The time is about to be fulfilled and Jesus will come for his bride.

Some have asked me how I know for sure that we will escape the brunt of the judgement that will come upon the Earth for seven years. The answer is abundantly clear to me. Besides the abundance of scripture, there is something else. (John 16:13-14 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come. He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall shew it unto you.)

The Holy Spirit reveals the Word but also reveals God. To believe that God will save us from our sins and then judge us along with the unrighteous during Tribulation is not the character of a righteous, fair, and holy God.

How do I know I am saved? The Word declares it; the Spirit confirms it. How do I know there is a heaven? The Word declares it; the Spirit confirms it.

But until that day, what do we do?

2 Timothy 3:14 But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them;

Psalm 4:5 Offer the sacrifices of righteousness, and put your trust in the LORD.

Psalm 9:10 And they that know thy name will put their trust in thee: for thou, LORD, hast not forsaken them that seek thee.

Psalm 17:7 Shew thy marvelous lovingkindness, O thou that savest by thy right hand them which put their trust in thee from those that rise up against them.

Victory is ours through Jesus Christ.