Two Smyth County residents recently graduated from the College of William & Mary.

Alexia “Alex” Wheeler, of Atkins, earned a Bachelor of Arts and Natalia Garcia, of Marion, achieved a Bachelor of Arts in Education.

Wheeler was also named to the Dean’s List at the college for the spring semester.

In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary is the second oldest educational institution in the nation. During the past 300 years, the college has educated three U.S. Presidents — Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Tyler, numerous senators and members of congress, and other national and international leaders.

William & Mary is currently ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities and has been designated a “Public Ivy.”