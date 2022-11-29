Marion PD investigating collision involving school bus

Marion police are investigating the cause of a crash involving a Smyth County school bus that occurred this afternoon.

Police Chief John Clair said officers were called out to the intersection of Douglas and Severt streets at 3:10 p.m. where a school bus and a sedan had collided as the bus was turning onto Severt Street from Douglas Street.

Clair said the bus was occupied with students, but none were injured. The driver and a passenger of the sedan were transported from the scene, he said, for complaints of pain.

Police are still determining the cause of the collision and ask that anyone who may have witnessed it to contact the Marion Police Department at 276-783-8145