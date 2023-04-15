We have just celebrated Resurrection Day, and it was a wonderful time. New outfits and hairdos and an air of excitement about what this day means to us as believers. In this glorious and hope-filled moment, we lose sight of the struggles and agonies that had transpired just days before.

I can’t help but believe that this is not an accidental portrait of the events and the timing. It appears to me like a short video of our lives. We have those times of trouble, and they are followed by times of great rejoicing and ultimate victory over life’s trials.

Almost every story in the Bible contains the same pattern. Hardship followed by great victories, deliverance, and happier times. Over and over this pattern is given to us.

Could there be a reason? I say yes. John 16:33 “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

We sometimes act like the world has fallen down, around our shoulders and there is no getting up again. But after the initial shock is over, we look again to our faith and realize that this too shall pass. These tests are never meant to destroy us but rather to make us stronger.

Like the guy in the gym that began with just 40 lbs. on the dumbbell. Each time he uses it, the weight seems easier. Then he adds more weight and so on. Eventually, the same guy who could barely lift the 40 lbs. can now lift 200 or more lbs. It is not done without effort and perseverance.

The same is true with our tests. With each one we get stronger in our faith — not because we were delivered from them but because God has chosen the battles that we must fight and has promised that he would never allow the test to be greater than our faith can overcome.

Over and over again, this same story is told, and each time there arises another hero. Jonah, Noah, Sampson, Elijah, three Hebrew boys, Daniel, the Disciples and even Jesus had his moment when he felt the load was more than he could bare. In his deepest moment of despair, all he had to rely on was not his deity, but the faith that was a part of his humanity. In that moment he showed us that our faith is enough to handle anything that comes our way. Faith in the God of our salvation. Faith in the God of our promise. Faith in our God that has been faithful even when we could not recognize it in the moment.

Each of us can tell many tales of things out of our past that we thought were insurmountable, but looking back we can see how that our faith grew with each challenge that we had to face, but from here, looking back, we see so clearly how God was at work the whole time. He is the same God today that he was yesterday. So that means whatever we are facing he already has a plan to bring us through. The way out is through the test until each test becomes a victory. With each victory we are made strong enough to face yet another and another until the final test is given and we gain our eternal reward.

In Jesus, I look not for his deity but rather those things that show me his humanity. For I shall never gain deity but because in his humanity he was able to overcome by faith, it means I can do the same. He is indeed my deliverer, but he is also my daily hope. He said: “I have overcome the world.” It happened because as a child he studied about God, had faith in God, and so as he grew he met challenge his faith grew. With each test of faith, he grew stronger. By faith he preached the Word. By faith he saw miracles. By faith he saw the sick healed and he raised the dead. By faith he saw wrecked lives find a new reason to keep on going.

One of the most challenging things you can ever do is to become a true believer in Jesus Christ. Only through Christ can your weakness become strong. You will have moments of weakness and sadness and even pain but because he overcame the world so will you. Every disciple had moments of weakness, but they overcame and ever since that time, the story has been the same for everyone — hard times and good, searching for the prize.

The value of the prize will determine how much people are willing to endure to find it.

Matthew 10:22 And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.