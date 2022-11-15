Food City recognized for its work with individuals with disabilities

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) recently announced that Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of their efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment.

“We would like to thank Food City for their continued partnership and the important work being done to support individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. We greatly appreciate the support of their store managers, human relations coordinators, and other team members throughout Southwest Virginia,” said Matthew Herron, job placement counselor for the DARS field offices in Christiansburg and Wytheville.

Food City and DARS have built a solid partnership in the hiring of persons with disabilities and other barriers to employment that dates back over 20 years. In the past five years alone, Food City has hired over 70 DARS clients and provided countless trial work experiences for youth and adults.

Food City provides employment opportunities for DARS clients, enabling them to develop a solid natural support system and develop and enhance their work skills. The clients gain a strong sense of pride and independence through these employment opportunities.

“Food City is honored to be named a Virginia Champion of Disability Employer. We’re proud to partner with DARS to hire great associates who may not have applied on their own or who may need a little extra help in starting their career. We would like to thank the DARS team for the great work they do supporting individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.