 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Food City recognized for its work with individuals with disabilities

  • 0
Food City DARS

Celebrating Food City's recognition are, from left to right, Matt Herron, DARS Job Placement Counselor; Sherrell Lyon, Food City Director of Human Resources; Steve Smith, Food City President/CEO; Mary Smith, DARS Job Placement Counselor; and Lauren O’Quinn, DARS Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor.

 SPorter

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) recently announced that Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of their efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment.

“We would like to thank Food City for their continued partnership and the important work being done to support individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. We greatly appreciate the support of their store managers, human relations coordinators, and other team members throughout Southwest Virginia,” said Matthew Herron, job placement counselor for the DARS field offices in Christiansburg and Wytheville.

Food City and DARS have built a solid partnership in the hiring of persons with disabilities and other barriers to employment that dates back over 20 years. In the past five years alone, Food City has hired over 70 DARS clients and provided countless trial work experiences for youth and adults.

People are also reading…

Food City provides employment opportunities for DARS clients, enabling them to develop a solid natural support system and develop and enhance their work skills. The clients gain a strong sense of pride and independence through these employment opportunities.

“Food City is honored to be named a Virginia Champion of Disability Employer. We’re proud to partner with DARS to hire great associates who may not have applied on their own or who may need a little extra help in starting their career. We would like to thank the DARS team for the great work they do supporting individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ice hockey coming to Apex Center

Ice hockey coming to Apex Center

Wythe County announced Monday it would lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square-foot Appalachian Exposition Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC.

Johnson ready to serve

Candice Johnson knew Tuesday evening that she won the most votes, earning one of two seats on the Wytheville Town Council, but the good news d…