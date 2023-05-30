Wythe County VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Thu May 25, 2023
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated
Feeder Cattle 136 head
Feeder Steers 35 head
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
200- 300 220.00
300- 400 202.00-220.00
400- 500 202.00
500- 600 172.00-206.00
600- 700 184.00-214.00
700- 800 172.00
800- 900 154.00
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2
300- 400 204.00
400- 500 218.00
500- 600 170.00
600- 700 217.00
700- 800 172.00
800- 900 180.00
Feeder Holstein Steers 5 head
Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3
300- 400 117.00
400- 500 102.00
600- 700 104.00
Feeder Heifers 71 head
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
200- 300 184.00
300- 400 184.00
400- 500 172.00-188.00
500- 600 196.00
600- 700 166.00-182.00
700- 800 136.00
800- 900 104.00
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2
300- 400 140.00-184.00
400- 500 186.00-190.00
500- 600 180.00
600- 700 130.00-166.00
700- 800 122.00
Feeder Bulls 25 head
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1
300- 400 176.00-182.00
400- 500 182.00
500- 600 170.00-194.00
600- 700 174.00
700- 800 136.00
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2
300- 400 182.00
400- 500 174.00-180.00
500- 600 110.00-140.00
600- 700 110.00
700- 800 106.00
800- 900 110.00
900-1000 106.00
Slaughter Cattle 93 head
Slaughter Cows 81 head
Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean
850-1200 85.00-91.00
1200-1600 89.00-99.00
Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding
1200-1600 109.00-126.50
Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean
800-1200 103.00-105.00
1200-2000 112.00-116.00
Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding
1200-2000 118.00
Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean
750- 850 55.00-76.00
850-1200 67.00-82.00
Slaughter Bulls 12 head
Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2
1000-1500 106.00-120.00
1500-2500 120.00-134.00
Slaughter Bulls High Yielding
1000-1500 133.00
1500-2500 140.00-144.00
Cows Returned To Farm 7 head
Medium and Large 1, 2-10 years old
890-1425 1100.00-1450.00 per head
Cows With Calves At Side 10 pair
Medium and Large 1, 2-9 years old with calves 25-300 lbs
750-1350 950.00-1925.00 per pair
Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947
Tri-State VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Fri May 26, 2023
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated
Feeder Cattle 333 head
Feeder Steers 69 head
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
300- 400 215.00-226.00
400- 500 215.00-239.00
500- 600 215.00-239.00
600- 700 215.00-227.00
700- 800 200.00-218.00
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2
400- 500 200.00-225.00
500- 600 200.00-225.00
600- 700 195.00-220.00
Feeder Steers Small 1
400- 500 180.00-195.00
500- 600 180.00-200.00
600- 700 180.00-195.00
Feeder Holstein Steers 4 head
Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3
800- 900 162.00
Feeder Heifers 167 head
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
300- 400 210.00-220.00
400- 500 200.00-215.00
500- 600 205.00-216.00
600- 700 185.00-197.00
700- 800 172.00-179.00
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2
300- 400 195.00-215.00
400- 500 186.00-205.00
500- 600 188.00-210.00
600- 700 180.00-190.00
Feeder Heifers Small 1
500- 600 175.00-185.00
600- 700 170.00-180.00
Feeder Bulls 93 head
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1
300- 400 200.00-220.00
400- 500 220.00-238.00
500- 600 200.00-216.00
600- 700 180.00-190.00
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2
400- 500 205.00-230.00
500- 600 190.00-205.00
600- 700 175.00-185.00
Feeder Bulls Small 1
400- 500 195.00-205.00
500- 600 170.00-190.00
600- 700 170.00-180.00
Slaughter Cattle 135 head
Slaughter Cows 91 head
Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean
850-1200 95.00-105.00
1200-1600 105.00-115.00
Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding
1200-1600 114.00-125.00
Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean
800-1200 92.00-104.00
1200-2000 100.00-111.00
Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding
1200-2000 112.00-122.00
Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean
750- 850 74.00-80.00
850-1200 81.00-89.00
Slaughter Bulls 44 head
Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2
1000-1500 112.00-123.00
1500-2500 115.00-127.00
Slaughter Bulls High Yielding
1000-1500 124.00-130.00
1500-2500 128.00-135.00
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.
Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing
and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports
reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances
where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.
Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947