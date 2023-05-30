Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Thu May 25, 2023

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 136 head

Feeder Steers 35 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 220.00

300- 400 202.00-220.00

400- 500 202.00

500- 600 172.00-206.00

600- 700 184.00-214.00

700- 800 172.00

800- 900 154.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 204.00

400- 500 218.00

500- 600 170.00

600- 700 217.00

700- 800 172.00

800- 900 180.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 5 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

300- 400 117.00

400- 500 102.00

600- 700 104.00

Feeder Heifers 71 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 184.00

300- 400 184.00

400- 500 172.00-188.00

500- 600 196.00

600- 700 166.00-182.00

700- 800 136.00

800- 900 104.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 140.00-184.00

400- 500 186.00-190.00

500- 600 180.00

600- 700 130.00-166.00

700- 800 122.00

Feeder Bulls 25 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 176.00-182.00

400- 500 182.00

500- 600 170.00-194.00

600- 700 174.00

700- 800 136.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 182.00

400- 500 174.00-180.00

500- 600 110.00-140.00

600- 700 110.00

700- 800 106.00

800- 900 110.00

900-1000 106.00

Slaughter Cattle 93 head

Slaughter Cows 81 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 85.00-91.00

1200-1600 89.00-99.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 109.00-126.50

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 103.00-105.00

1200-2000 112.00-116.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 118.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 55.00-76.00

850-1200 67.00-82.00

Slaughter Bulls 12 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 106.00-120.00

1500-2500 120.00-134.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 133.00

1500-2500 140.00-144.00

Cows Returned To Farm 7 head

Medium and Large 1, 2-10 years old

890-1425 1100.00-1450.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 10 pair

Medium and Large 1, 2-9 years old with calves 25-300 lbs

750-1350 950.00-1925.00 per pair

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Fri May 26, 2023

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 333 head

Feeder Steers 69 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 215.00-226.00

400- 500 215.00-239.00

500- 600 215.00-239.00

600- 700 215.00-227.00

700- 800 200.00-218.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

400- 500 200.00-225.00

500- 600 200.00-225.00

600- 700 195.00-220.00

Feeder Steers Small 1

400- 500 180.00-195.00

500- 600 180.00-200.00

600- 700 180.00-195.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 4 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

800- 900 162.00

Feeder Heifers 167 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 210.00-220.00

400- 500 200.00-215.00

500- 600 205.00-216.00

600- 700 185.00-197.00

700- 800 172.00-179.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 195.00-215.00

400- 500 186.00-205.00

500- 600 188.00-210.00

600- 700 180.00-190.00

Feeder Heifers Small 1

500- 600 175.00-185.00

600- 700 170.00-180.00

Feeder Bulls 93 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 200.00-220.00

400- 500 220.00-238.00

500- 600 200.00-216.00

600- 700 180.00-190.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

400- 500 205.00-230.00

500- 600 190.00-205.00

600- 700 175.00-185.00

Feeder Bulls Small 1

400- 500 195.00-205.00

500- 600 170.00-190.00

600- 700 170.00-180.00

Slaughter Cattle 135 head

Slaughter Cows 91 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 95.00-105.00

1200-1600 105.00-115.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 114.00-125.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 92.00-104.00

1200-2000 100.00-111.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 112.00-122.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 74.00-80.00

850-1200 81.00-89.00

Slaughter Bulls 44 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 112.00-123.00

1500-2500 115.00-127.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 124.00-130.00

1500-2500 128.00-135.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947