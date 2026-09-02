Eualalie is cattle dog mix who wins over hearts Sep 2, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Eulalie is ready for the journey! Submitted photo This sweet girl is a 5-year-old. Submitted photo She possesses a sweet, gentle demeanor. Submitted photo Eulalie is past the puppy stage. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meet Eulalie, Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week.kAm%9:D DH66E 8:C= :D 2 d\J62C\@=5[ bd\A@F?5 42EE=6 5@8 >:I H9@ >2J 36 A2DE E96 AFAAJ\DE286 K@@>:6D 3FE DE:== 92D A=6?EJ @7 25G6?EFC@FD DA:C:E =67E :? 96CP (96E96C D96’D 6IA=@C:?8 E96 8C62E @FE5@@CD[ E2<:?8 2 =6:DFC6=J DEC@== @C 6>32C<:?8 @? E96 8C62E6DE 25G6?EFC6 @7 2==\ 7:?5:?8 96C 7@C6G6C 9@>6\ tF=2=:6 :D C625J 7@C E96 ;@FC?6JPk^AmkAmtF=2=:6 :D ?6H E@ $>JE9 p?:>2= #6D4F6 D@ D96’D DE:== 7:?5:?8 96C 7@@E:?8 2?5 3F:=5:?8 96C 4@?7:56?46 :? E9:D 3:8[ 6I4:E:?8 H@C=5] qFE D96 92D 2=C625J >256 BF:E6 E96 :>AC6DD:@?P (:E9 96C 3C:89E 6J6D 2?5 DH66E[ 86?E=6 56>62?@C[ D96 92D 4@>A=6E6=J H@? @G6C E96 962CED @7 @FC G@=F?E66CD 2?5 DE277Pk^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Saltville council begins process to fill open seat Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting US House passes funding bill to avert government shutdown Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring kAmtF=2=:6’D 25@AE:@? 766 92D 366? DA@?D@C65P $@ 2== J@F ?665 E@ E2<6 96C 9@>6 :D 2? 2AAC@G65 2AA=:42E:@? 2?5 E96 H:==:?8?6DD E@ H6=4@>6 96C :?E@ J@FC 9@>6]k^AmkAmtF=2=:6 :Di DA2J65[ >:4C@49:AA65[ 2?5 FA E@ 52E6 @? 286\2AAC@AC:2E6 G244:?2E:@?D]k^AmkAmpAA=J E@ 25@AEi k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^3:E]=J^$p#025@AEQm3:E]=J^$p#025@AEk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir The body of a teenger was recovered from the Rivanna Reservoir Monday morning. Authorities say he had gone out fishing the day before and neve… Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie. Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters An energy company headquartered in Virginia is spending more than $50,000 on a social media campaign to raise awareness about the work of volu…