Marion man to be sentenced in June for taking indecent liberties with a child SPorter May 4, 2026 May 4, 2026 0 David P. Kirkland SPorter Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter A Marion man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child in April 2024 was found guilty on April 30 in Smyth County Circuit Court.kAms2G:5 z:C<=2?5[ cd[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? E96 r=2DD e u6=@?J 492C86 :? a_ad 7@==@H:?8 2? :?G6DE:82E:@? 3J E96 |2C:@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAmx? 4@FCE[ z:C<=2?5 6?E6C65 2? p=7@C5 A=62[ H9:49 5@6D?’E 25>:E 8F:=E 3FE 24<?@H=6586D E92E E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 A@DD6DD6D DF77:4:6?E 6G:56?46 E@ @3E2:? 2 4@?G:4E:@?]k^AmkAmr=2DD:7:65 2D 2 G:@=6?E 76=@?J :? E96 r@56 @7 ':C8:?:2[ E96 492C86 H:== C6BF:C6 z:C<=2?5 E@ C68:DE6C 2D 2 D6I @776?56C 7@C E96 C6>2:?56C @7 9:D =:76] r@?G:4E:@? @? E96 492C86 2=D@ 42CC:6D 2 >2I:>F> A6?2=EJ @7 7:G6 J62CD :? AC:D@?]k^Am People are also reading… Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Vayda is ready to find her forever home Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects 'Sanctuaries in Stained Glass' celebrates 3 Smyth churches 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Virginia basketball's Ugonna Onyenso invited to NBA Draft Combine UPDATE: FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas Longtime produce growers to continue Walker's Market Goal No. 1 for Renegade: Overcome fabled Kentucky Derby jinx Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness kAmx? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6[ E96 r@>>@?H62=E9’D pEE@C?6J’D ~77:46 D2:5 E92E 3642FD6 z:C<=2?5 A@DD6DD6D 2? @E96CH:D6 4=62? 4C:>:?2= 9:DE@CJ[ ':C8:?:2 $6?E6?4:?8 vF:56=:?6D C64@>>6?5 AC@32E:@? 2?5 ?@ 24E:G6 :?42C46C2E:@?] w@H6G6C[ E96 ~77:46[ =65 3J r@>>@?H62=E9’D pEE@C?6J !9:==:A “qF4<J” q=6G:?D :D D66<:?8 24E:G6 AC:D@? E:>6]k^AmkAmq=6G:?D D2:5[ “!C@E64E:?8 E96 :??@46?E :D 2>@?8 E96 9:896DE 5FE:6D @7 E9:D ~77:46[ 2?5 H6 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E92E >:DD:@? H:E9@FE 2A@=@8J @C 96D:E2E:@?]”k^AmkAm%96 r@FCE @C56C65 2 AC6D6?E6?46 :?G6DE:82E:G6 C6A@CE 36 4@>A=6E65 AC:@C E@ D6?E6?4:?8[ H9:49 :D D4965F=65 E@ E2<6 A=246 @? yF?6 b_]k^Am kAmz:C<=2?5 4@?E:?F6D E@ 36 96=5 :? ;2:= H:E9@FE 3@?5]k^Am kAmr9:67 s6AFEJ r@>>@?H62=E9’D pEE@C?6J |2C< s] w2F89 AC@D64FE65 E96 42D6 @? 3692=7 @7 E96 r@>>@?H62=E9] q=6G:?D 4@>>6?565 w2F89’D “5:=:86?46[ AC6A2C2E:@?[ 2?5 DE62572DE 25G@424J 7@C G:4E:>D H6C6 :?DECF>6?E2= :? D64FC:?8 E96 4@?G:4E:@?]”k^AmkAmx? E96 C6=62D6[ E96 ~77:46 2=D@ 6IE6?565 :ED 2AAC64:2E:@? E@ E96 |!s “:?G6DE:82E@CD 2?5 r9:=5 !C@E64E:G6 $6CG:46D @7 E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ s6A2CE>6?E @7 $@4:2= $6CG:46D 7@C E96:C AC@76DD:@?2=:D> 2?5 A2CE?6CD9:A :? E9:D >2EE6C]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Vandals target 19th-century Smyth County cemetery A historic cemetery established in the 19th century has apparently been the target of vandals. Smyth supervisors honor Hollyfield for 25 years of cleaning road For about 25 years, Danny Hollyfield has picked up litter and debris from along Whitetop Road. Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Sup… Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c… Smyth County School Board honors Marion Senior High FFA advisers, others Over the past two years, Marion Senior High School’s FFA team has earned state titles in competition and represented Virginia in national programs. Vayda is ready to find her forever home Meet Smyth Animal Rescue’s Pet of the Week: Vayda.