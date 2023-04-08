We have what is referred to as the conscious and sub-conscious mind. Each having a different perception of life based on the amount of importance placed upon outside influences.

The Natural Man perceives the quality of his/her life by the lack of difficulties or problems they deal with every day. If you do not have a flat tire on the way to work, it is a good day. When you find a great bargain on a new dress or pair of shoes, it is a good day. If you make plans for a picnic and it rains, it is a bad day. If you receive distressing news from the doctor, it is a bad day.

It is our so-called conscious mind that evaluates these factors and determines what kind of day we are having. I would like to re-define both the conscious and sub-conscious mind. Actually these terms are scientific or medical terms and do not take into account the spiritual side of man. I believe that the conscious mind is, in reality, the result of thinking by the flesh, of which the brain is a natural part. It can only process those things it can identify by natural means — seeing, hearing, smelling, feeling, along with past experiences from which we derive knowledge.

The spiritual side of us science calls the sub-conscious because they have no natural means of defining or understanding the spiritual side of man. From here we understand things on a totally different level. The natural senses are ineffective in the spiritual side of man.

Things that we are seeing and hearing in this day from many false prophets, bad local, national, and world news, along with fake news supported by a corrupt government, should not affect the spiritual side of our living. The Spirit man inside of us is in tune with a truth that is greater than any lie formed by man. Our spirit man tells us that no matter what we see or hear, it is already guaranteed that he who walks with God in faith will be rewarded in the end.

Matthew 24:11-13 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.

The things going on around us will have some effect on the things that we can buy, the size of our home, the year of the car we drive and so on, but it will not change anything about the eternal reward. Revelation 22:10-12 And he saith unto me, Seal not the sayings of the prophecy of this book: for the time is at hand. He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still. And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.

NOTE: “According to his work.” Notice work is singular, not plural. There is but one work that is required of us. Hebrews 11:6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.] Believe on him, receive him as Lord, and live for him. All this comes through one action on our part, and that is having faith.

Romans 1:17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.

Romans 8:18 For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.

1 Corinthians 2:10, 13-14 But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God. Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual. But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.

Proverbs 3:5-7 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the LORD, and depart from evil.