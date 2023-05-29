Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Have you ever felt like God has forgotten about you? Like you're going through life alone and no one cares about you? I know I have. But let me tell you, that's not true. In Isaiah 49:16, God tells us that He has graven us upon the palms of His hands. That means that we are always on His mind and He never forgets about us.

It's easy to feel like God doesn't care when life gets tough. But we have to remember that God's love for us is unconditional. He loves us no matter what we do or how we feel. And He proved that love by sending His Son, Jesus, to die for us.

When Jesus was crucified, He had nails driven through His hands. Those nail prints are a reminder of just how much God loves us. He was willing to sacrifice His own Son for us. That's a love that we can't even comprehend.

So, if you're feeling alone or forgotten, remember that God loves you. He cares about you more than you could ever imagine. And those nail prints in Jesus' hands are a constant reminder of that love. All we have to do is trust in Him and He will sustain us.

Here are the ABCs to becoming a Christian if you are not one.

Admit you are a sinner in need of a Savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and rose again.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and follow Him.