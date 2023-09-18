The Pioneers surrendered an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Bulldogs in Max Meadows.

Mikey Melton racked up 214 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yard scoring run, for Fort Chiswell (2-1), which finished with 315 yards on the ground.

After rallying for a 39-36 win over Richlands on Monday in the completion of a game that was suspended at halftime due to weather, Tazewell went on the road and recorded a comeback win over the Fort Chiswell Pioneers on Friday.

The Bulldogs (2-1) trailed 34-23 with 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter before putting together a comeback.

With five minutes remaining, Fort Chiswell (2-1) held a 34-31 lead and had it third-and-goal when Ayvree Zeigler stripped the pigskin from a Pioneers’ ball-carrier and Brody Patterson recovered.

A few plays later, Carter Creasy connected on a 79-yard touchdown pass with Brody Patterson on 4th-and-4 to give Tazewell a lead it never relinquished.

Creasy finished 37-of-53 for 466 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, while gaining 59 yards on the ground and scoring twice via the rush.

Eight different Tazewell players caught passes with Zeigler (eight catches, 89 yards), Logan McDonald (seven catches, 98 yards, one touchdown) and Brody Patterson (five catches, 145 yards, one TD) leading the way.

Zeigler also had 17 carries for 101 yards and a score.

In total, the Bulldogs ran 101 offensive plays and racked up 678 yards of total offense

Fort Chiswell received 214 rushing yards and three TDs from Mikey Melton.

Tazewell 13 3 7 21—44

Fort Chiswell 6 7 14 7—34

Scoring Summary

FC – Melton 68 run (kick failed)

T – Creasy 9 run (kick failed)

T – Zeigler 5 run (Dagout kick)

FC – Kennedy 44 run (Billings kick)

T – Dagout 28 FG

FC – Alley 1 run (Billings kick)

T – Creasy 11 run (Dagout kick)

FC – Melton 18 run (Billings kick)

FC – Melton 28 run (Billings kick)

T – Safety, Rizo tackled FC player in end zone

T – Alley 8 run (kick failed)

T – B. Patterson 79 pass from Creasy (kick failed)

T – McDonald 36 pass from Ceasy (Dagout kick)

Team Stats

Rushes-Yards: T 48-212; FC 35-315; Passing Yards: T 466, FC 91.