Colton Caudill and Silas Edmonds, both from Wytheville, finished first and second, respectively, in the 9 and under age group at the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour stop on July 5 at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, West Virginia.

Caudill won the youngest age group on the tour with a 42. Edmonds shot a 49. In third place, Michael Brown of Blacksburg carded a 54.

Glade Springs welcomed the tour to the famed Cobb Course on Wednesday. As part of the 25th season of the regional junior tour, the aspiring young golfers tested their skills on the highly decorated George Cobb design that has been the site of many highly contested championship events.

“Hospitality is the common practice at Glade Springs. Our players are treated like royalty and we are very appreciative of their generosity. The Cobb Course is fantastic as well making for a very nice experience,” said Dewayne Belcher, Tour Coordinator.

17-18 Age Group Par 72 6629 Yards

Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg, shot even par 72 and won the age group. Gillespie finished with birdies on 3 of the final 5 holes, posting an inward nine bogey-free total of 33 to distance himself from others in the age group. Lucas Beeler of Radford finished with a score of 78. Coltan Ferrell of Newport finished 3rd with a score of 80.

15-16 Age Group Par 72 6134 Yards

Harris Camp of Roanoke posted the low round of the day with a score of 71 and edged Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd by a stroke to win the very competitive age group. Camp started with a three-putt bogey on the first but made up for the mistake by scoring an eagle 3 on the par 5 second hole when he hit a 7 iron three feet from the hole. Two other birdies would come allowing him the narrow victory margin. “I hit the ball straight and good most of the day, and I putted well also. It feels good to win,” Camp said.

Cantrell played impressively consistent making 3 birdies along with 3 bogeys to unfortunately finish one stroke back. Peyton Mason of Willis finished 3rd with a total of 79.

13-14 Age Group Par 72 5431 Yards

Tyler Stover of Beckley, West Virginia, shot 79 and won the highly competitive age group for the second time this season. Stover made 8 pars and 2 birdies to give him the one shot advantage over Evan Singleton of Pulaski. Jack Herbert of Blacksburg shot 82 and finished 3rd. Brody Thomas of Glade Spring was 4th with a score of 84.

10-12 Age Group Par 36 2483 Yards

Colson Tickle of Ripplemead won the age group with a score of 4 over par 40. Liam Smith of Elliston was second with a score of 41. Anderson Lilly of Oak Hill, West Virginia, shot 43 and finished in 3rd place.

The Tour continues next week with a stop at the Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd.