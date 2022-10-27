Church Notes

TRUNK OR TREAT. Grosses Creek Baptist Church in Chilhowie will host a trunk or treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30-8 p.m.

TRUNK OR TREAT. Chilhowie Christian Church will offer a trunk or treat event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For 2022, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 15 and Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS. First United Methodist Church in Marion will once again be offering its GriefShare support group. The program will be launched with "Surviving the Holidays” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the church -- 115 S. Church St. (behind Wells Fargo Bank). Use the church office entrance. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. or one from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, visit marionfumc.org/survivingtheholidays. GriefShare will not meet if Smyth County schools are closed.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.