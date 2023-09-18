VOLLEYBALL
(Through games of Sept. 14)
Team District Overall
Giles 4-0 7-1
Auburn 4-1 13-2
Bland County 3-2 6-2
Grayson County 2-2 5-5
George Wythe 1-2 7-9
Fort Chiswell 0-3 4-7
People are also reading…
Galax 0-4 4-5
GAME RESULTS
Monday Sept. 11
Rural Retreat def. Fort Chiswell 25-20, 25-20, 27-29, 19-25, 15-11
Chilhowie def. Grayson County 17-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13
Glenvar def. Giles 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23
Alleghany NC def. Galax 22-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 15-10
Auburn def. Narrows 3-0 (set scores unavailable)
Tuesday Sept. 12
Bland County def. George Wythe 27-25, 25-13, 25-20
Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 25-19, 25-14, 25-12
Giles def. Galax 25-18, 25-17, 25-20
Grayson County def. Holston 25-15, 25-12, 25-8
Wednesday Sept. 13
Bland County def. Graham 25-11, 25-20, 25-20
Thursday Sept. 14
Bland County def. Galax 25-17, 25-11, 25-15
Auburn def. Grayson County 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21
Fort Chiswell at George Wythe (ppd/Oct. 2)
UPCOMING MATCHES
Tomorrow
Narrows at Bland County
Monday Sept. 25
Bland County at Eastern Montgomery
Tuesday Sept. 26
Bland County at Fort Chiswell
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
Saturday Sept. 16
2023 Walker’s Run
At Hungry Mother State Park, Marion
Boys team scores:
Wise Central 59, Wolf Hills Home School 75, Tennessee 107, Abingdon 108, Marion 141, Virginia 156, George Wythe 179, Bland County 188, Carroll County 196, Galax 238, Richlands 267, Rural Retreat 312.
Girls team scores:
Abingdon 46, John Battle 88, George Wythe 114, Tennessee 116, Wise Central 144, Rural Retreat 149, PH-Glade Spring 153, Virginia 177, Eastside 179, Galax 228.
GOLF
MATCH RESULTS
Monday Sept. 11
At New River Country Club, Sparta NC
Team scores:
Giles 167, Bland County 216, Fort Chiswell 222, Grayson County 234.
FOOTBALL
(Through games of Sept. 15)
Team District Overall
Grayson County 0-0 4-0
Fort Chiswell 0-0 2-1
Auburn 0-0 2-1
Giles 0-0 1-2
George Wythe 0-0 1-2
Galax 0-0 1-3
Bland County 0-0 0-3
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Sept. 11
Auburn 54, Craig County 18
Friday Sept. 15
Auburn 31, Eastern Montgomery 16
Tazewell 44, Fort Chiswell 34
Radford 56, Galax 19
George Wythe 28, Carroll County 21
Narrows 29, Giles 28
Grayson County 24, Floyd County 20
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday Sept. 22
Galax at Auburn
Eastern Montgomery at Fort Chiswell
Rural Retreat at George Wythe
Grayson County at Giles
Bland County (idle)